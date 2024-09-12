“Stop Talking About...”: Kyle Larson’s Whimsical Response Amid 2025 Indy 500 Hype Train

Kyle Larson announced on Tuesday that he will be attempting the Double again in 2025 as a champion of the Hendrick Motorsports-Arrow McLaren partnership. Rain foiled his attempt last May with the Indianapolis 500 delayed and the Coca-Cola 600 cut short. He is, however, determined to get the better of any challenges that the skies might throw at him in 2025.

Responding to a story on Fox Sports by veteran reporter Bob Pockrass, Larson tickled the funny bones of many. The story had been titled, “Weather or not? Kyle Larson set for Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 attempt in 2025.” This led the driver to respond on X, “Bob, I told you to stop talking about the weather…” Though the exchange was chucklesome, his resolve to not worry about the weather comes as a result of frustration.

Bob, I told you to stop talking about the weather… https://t.co/iMm3rI0G64 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 11, 2024

Larson was expected to complete the Indianapolis 500 and get to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 on time earlier this year. But when rain delayed the start time of the Indy 500, he had to choose between racing in the Indy 500 and getting to Charlotte to start the Coca-Cola 600 on time. He chose the former. He eventually got to Charlotte but by then rain had struck again and halted the Cup Series race.

Not getting to turn a single lap in the 600-miler left him reeling in disappointment. “It’s just sad,” he said at the time. “Everything that could have went wrong today went wrong.” He was poised for a top 10 finish in the Indianapolis 500 until a speeding penalty late in the race derailed his performance and placed him in 18th place at the end of the event.

Larson and his teams are ready to go into a battle against the weather

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver did not even want to think about the weather ruining his chances of making history next season. He said on Tuesday, “I’m a positive thinker, and I’m about done thinking about the weather. So I think we should all stop talking about the weather and talk about how sunny and warm it’s going to be in May of ’25. That’s kind of the mindset I have in life.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was of the same opinion. He told the press that he was more concerned about how Larson was going to drink the milk and kiss the bricks after winning at Indianapolis and still get to Charlotte on time.

The racing organization will have Arrow McLaren driving coach and former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan on standby in the scenario that Larson isn’t able to compete in Indianapolis. The Coca-Cola 600 will be his priority next time should he be forced to make a choice again due to the weather.