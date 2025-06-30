Denny Hamlin in Unison With Jeff Gordon Over How the Chicago Street Race Has Fared So Far

Denny Hamlin has never been comfortable on road or street courses, which is precisely why he steers clear of other disciplines and commits only to stock car racing. But it seems he has different feelings about the Chicago race.

While the Chicago Street Race has earned widespread acclaim from fans, drivers, and NASCAR itself, the event, which began as an experiment in 2023, has now solidified its place as one of the most anticipated weekends on the Cup Series calendar.

Though rain has disrupted both editions of the race, the slick conditions have paradoxically delivered action that rivals or even surpasses that of standard oval contests. Drivers now embrace the 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit, which snakes through Grant Park, follows DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and ascends Michigan Avenue, offering tight corners, open straights, and elevation changes that foster both aggression and finesse.

Reflecting on the Chicago Street Race’s upcoming third edition, Hamlin remarked, “I hate that the street race has been mired by rain.” Hamlin recalled the electric atmosphere that accompanied the first running but complained about how the downpour forced officials to clear the venue, leaving spectators without the experience they had anticipated.

According to the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver, such interruptions carry the risk of alienating fans who may be reluctant to return. But otherwise, Hamlin sees the positive side.

“The track has been good. It’s racy, it’s got passing zones. The scenery is fantastic — kind of the backdrop in which we’re racing. There’s a lot of positives to the Chicago Street Race. Obviously, it probably will move around in the future, but it’s in the mold in which I would like to see any street race that we continue to implement,” he said.

Jeff Gordon’s thoughts on the Chicago race

But unlike Hamlin, Hendrick Motorsports Vice President Jeff Gordon holds firm in his belief that wet-weather road racing delivers some of the sport’s most compelling moments, citing drying pavement as the height of excitement. The Grant Park 165 has repeatedly showcased such conditions, with both its 2023 and 2024 editions shortened by rain but rich in drama.

“It’s a very fun and flowy course,” Gordon remarked. “It puts on a great show, and the drivers really love it… It’s such a cool event. To see our race cars screaming around the streets of Chicago and all the city has to offer, it’s so special for all of us competitors to be a part of.”

The first Grant Park race in 2023 saw Shane van Gisbergen win his first race, becoming the first driver in six decades to win on his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Then, last year, Alex Bowman brought an end to his 80-race winless drought by mastering the changing conditions. While several frontrunners gambled on a switch to slicks, Bowman stayed with wet-weather tires and held firm as the track dried.