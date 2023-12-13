Kevin Harvick Seconds Industry Veteran’s More Horsepower Take

The horsepower addition debate has been constantly growing within the NASCAR community. But it’s NASCAR that still does not seem to listen to its own community’s demands. Recently, even the former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick was seen appreciating the words of industry veteran Bob Fisher when he explained how they could provide more power to the Cup cars without any trouble.

Harvick reposted a clip where the Senior Vice President of ECR engines, Bob Fisher mentioned, “These engines are capable of producing well over 900 horsepower. But I think they help the racing. If they wanted us to bump this power level up to say 6-750 horsepower wouldn’t be a huge tear-up for the engine companies.”

“We already have a package that we use to run engines, multiple races with the seals on and we feel quite comfortable doing that. But I know NASCAR they don’t really want to talk about it. They haven’t really asked much of the engine companies. I know when they have asked us we haven’t been against it by any stretch of imagination.”

“And I will say that I think that we could give these drivers more horsepower with an engine package that has already been validated. So to run more than one race at a 750 horsepower level.”

NASCAR must increase its engine horsepower soon enough

At this point, even the engine manufacturers are openly mentioning that they will be able to increase the power output in the Cup cars without fiddling around much. But it is just NASCAR who keeps shooting down the proposal to do the needful in a bid to cut supposed costs.

Several drivers, teams, and humorously even artificial intelligence have also expressed their desire to see more horsepower introduced to the Cup cars, but NASCAR president Steve Phelps does not believe that is the direction they should step into.

It is high time that NASCAR starts listening to the people who build and drive the cars around the race track and comply with their one demand. Considering how across the two tests NASCAR has conducted with new parts, the feedback has been mixed and insignificant, a change in the power of the cars could possibly solve some matters at hand.