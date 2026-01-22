Brad Keselowski Mocked By Teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece At Production Day

Brad Keselowski has already returned to the simulator and begun preparing for his anticipated Daytona 500 comeback, though his recovery from his unfortunate femur break remains incomplete enough to keep him away from meetings and press obligations.

That absence became noticeable when he missed a recent RFK Racing production day, prompting lighthearted concern and a slight bit of mockery from his teammates and fellow drivers, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, who felt the void left by their co-owner and veteran driver. The duo used humor on social media, posting a photo of themselves squinting into the distance, as if scanning the horizon.

In the picture they posed as if they were searching for Keselowski and even volunteering to help him navigate the day while he continues rehabilitation. Buescher shared the snap on X with a caption: “Searching for @keselowski at production day… where are you!? they have escalators and elevators here. we could’ve made it work. Ryan and I would’ve been good teammates and carried you around everywhere!!!”

Searching for @keselowski at production day… where are you!? they have escalators and elevators here. we could’ve made it work. Ryan and I would’ve been good teammates and carried you around everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/K50Jg33TDY — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) January 21, 2026

While Keselowski has progressed far enough to resume simulator work, his recovery still limits extended movement and public appearances. RFK Racing president Chip Bowers recently clarified that timeline, explaining that rehabilitation has advanced smoothly and that Keselowski remains confident about being ready for Daytona.

The comments aligned with Keselowski’s own update, which he shared after resharing a SiriusXM NASCAR post on social media, expressing his regret that he could not be a part of the media day. “Making steps= Taking steps Putting in the effort for rehab all day/everyday means missing media day this year. Happy to say, my leg is starting to work and I’m looking really good for @DAYTONA.”

Since the injury he suffered back in December on a skiing trip, Keselowski has followed medical direction with discipline. Subsequent X-rays confirmed the fracture was clean, avoiding the complications that initially concerned medical staff. With that confirmation, the Daytona 500 remains attainable if recovery stays on track.

Although projections suggested his leg could heal in time for the Clash at Bowman Gray, Keselowski recognized the difference between being healed and being race-ready.

That being the case, Keselowski would not have the gap to test his body through race conditions or assess how his leg and body respond during long stints in a stock car. That is why he decided to step aside from Bowman Gray and place Corey LaJoie in his No. 6 Ford, allowing Keselowski to prioritize preparation for Daytona rather than risk a premature return.

For now, progress continues quietly. Simulator laps have replaced media appearances, and rehabilitation hours have taken precedence over production days, all in service of arriving at Daytona ready to compete.