Denny Hamlin Relationship Timeline: Details About Children and Marriage

After years of sharing the company of each other and having two children together, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish announced on Monday that they were engaged to be married. The Hamlins are currently on vacation in Mexico. The news comes on the backdrop of over a decade of marriage speculation and a 2021 split-up between the couple.

Advertisement

Jordan Fish and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver first began dating in 2009. They met in a 2007 Charlotte Bobcats game in which Fish was performing as one of the Lady Cats. Hamlin had been courtside at a game when he first saw and fell for her. The couple’s children, Taylor James Hamlin was born in 2013, and Molly Gold Hamlin, in 2017.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1kpRVpuG9c/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

When Fish and Hamlin broke up in 2021, the former posted a series of tweets beginning with, “I have been quiet for far too long.. and I have endured things no one person should EVER have to endure, and today was no exception. @dennyhamlin I hope everyone will finally see you for the person you truly are.”

She had continued how her children deserved better than Hamlin and she was glad that she wouldn’t be a part of his future. Not long after the tweets went live, the account was deleted. The couple eventually split up, but were spotted together again at the 2022 NASCAR Awards Banquet, a little over a year later.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dustinlong/status/1598448366400294914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As questions continued to rise over the status of their relationship this past year, they have now cleared the air with the engagement announcement. Before Fish, Hamlin was in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Kristin Buntain, from 1999 to 2007.

What’s next for Denny Hamlin in 2024?

The engagement of Hamlin and Fish comes days after the 2023 Champion Ryan Blaney popped the question to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio. With Cup Series drivers making the best out of their offseasons, they will soon be required to get back in the saddle for some high-speed action.

Advertisement

In the pictures that Fish posted from Mexico, Hamlin is without the sling that he was wearing after his shoulder surgery. In all possibilities, his recovery must be coming along well. While he has already confirmed that he wouldn’t miss the Daytona 500, his presence in the Busch Light Clash is still under question.

Over the last year, the dirty laundry that Fish had aired out for the world to see played a role in the negativity surrounding Hamlin. Now that the couple have reunited, a weight will be off Hamlin’s shoulders.