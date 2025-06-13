Denny Hamlin Retirement Plans: Joe Gibbs Driver Reveals If He Will Go the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Way After Hanging Up His Helmet

At 44 years old, Denny Hamlin is not exactly the next big thing on the rise in NASCAR. Having been in the sport for over two decades now, the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE driver is regarded as one of the Cup Series’ elder statesmen. As Joe Gibbs Racing’s winningest driver, it is easy to see why Hamlin is highly regarded today.

As Hamlin guns for more victories and the elusive championship trophy in stock car racing’s top tier, retirement from racing full-time is also one of the many realities the Virginia native has come to accept in 2025. While Hamlin does not seem too keen on hanging up his helmet just yet, he has made it clear that the decision rests on his on-track performance and his ability to compete every Sunday.

When the eventual day does come for Hamlin, the soon-to-be father of three has several things to keep him busy. Being a Cup Series team owner alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan, Hamlin recently revealed how he would want to emulate Dale Earnhardt Jr. after he is done full-time Cup racing.

Hamlin elaborated on how he would be open to running select races throughout the schedule with 23XI Racing, his team, after stepping away from full-time competition. Not only helping his team and his drivers along the way, it would scratch the itch for Hamlin too — a driver who’s spent most of his life chasing checkered flags.

“I think it would be tough for me to just cut off, like, totally stop. I like what he’s (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) doing, dabbling, going to racetracks that you like, in the Xfinity Series or something like that,” said Hamlin in an interview after his win last weekend.

The JGR veteran also kept his expectations clear for a part-time Cup Series career in the future. “It’s hard to do well in Cup part-time. So I’m very realistic with my goals and I certainly don’t want to show up when I know I can’t win,” he added.

Last weekend’s victory has only solidified this feeling for Hamlin, who, in typical fashion, took to taunting the crowd as he got out of his racecar on the start-finish line.

While Denny Hamlin still seems to enjoy toying with fans, the bigger question remains: How many more years of Cup racing does he have left — and will he ever win that elusive championship?