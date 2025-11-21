mobile app bar

Ray Evernham Insists NASCAR Is In a Strong State As A Sport Despite Shortcomings

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google news
Feb. 22, 2012; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former crew chief Ray Evernham during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

From antitrust lawsuits to sometimes stale racing on short tracks, the issues that surround NASCAR at the moment aren’t few. One could be led to think that the sport is going down a path of ruin at first glance. But this is far from the truth. Like every other successful organization, NASCAR is evolving and adapting to the current age in the best way it knows how.

Legendary former crew chief Ray Evernham underlined this thought strongly in an interview on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube channel. He said, “My personal feeling is that the overall state of NASCAR is strong. It is good. As long as we have two car manufacturers, we’re always going to race. There’s a ton of young talent that has come into our sport. Lots of good positive things.”

Does this mean he agrees with everything that the sanctioning body is doing? Absolutely not. He continued, “I listen to all the sides, and you know, if you said, ‘Hey, put your mediator’s hat on.’ I would tell you, ‘Look, there’s good and bad on both sides of things.’ There are things that I would like to change and see how to make it better, but I do think that they’re trying to do that.”

Evernham doesn’t want to attack the 75% of the good stuff that is happening in the sport just because there are 25% of bad things happening. He believes that it is all a part of the evolution that has to be endured. A true veteran of the sport, he has seen how audience behaviour changes over time. His conclusive learning from his experiences is simple. The sport needs to be proactive rather than reactive.

Evernham is not a fan of spoiled young drivers

Driver personality is a big problem in NASCAR today. It has never been easier for the wealthy to get into motorsports than it is now. Because of this, we see several drivers buy their seats even in the top level of the sport. This has led to an influx of arrogant young drivers who can’t race to save their lives.

Evernham told Wallace last month, “I’m not a big fan of a kid that doesn’t appreciate stuff because his dad or mom paid a gazillion dollars for him to get in the car and then he tears the hell out of everything.” What he rather appreciates are the ones like Kyle Larson, who fight through situations and races regardless of what car or discipline they are in.

He reiterated that it is the love for racing that needs to power the youngsters who get into the sport, and not the dollar in the bank. While there is a fine balance to be struck there as well, passion should always remain at the core of sports of any kind, be it motorsports like NASCAR.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 3000 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these