Denny Hamlin Reveals What Sets 23XI Racing Apart From Every Other NASCAR Team

23XI Racing is currently in its fifth year of operation in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since its first brick was set in place, the team was designed to operate differently and more efficiently than others. On Sunday, the impact of this effort was seen as Bubba Wallace secured a victory in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As a co-owner of the outfit, Denny Hamlin was overjoyed at the benefit his hard work reaped and spoke in his post-race interview about the unique system of hierarchy that sets the team apart from its competition.

He said, “We have a very different chain of command at 23XI. We’re a team built entirely different than most all the other race teams and how they work. You’ll probably see out there, all three teams are going to be out there taking photos because, besides race day, they all wear the same uniforms and each person works on everyone else’s car.”

This is certainly a different approach than what most other teams follow. Even though they race for the same banner, drivers and teams are almost always trying to get the better of each other. A sense of cohesiveness in this competitive landscape appears to be working well for 23XI Racing.

A new and crucial member of this project is Wallace’s crew chief, Charles Denike. A former member of the United States Army, Denike is a natural-born leader who has created a big impact on the team. Hamlin spoke about him in detail and showered praise on his unshakeable confidence and character.

Hamlin about Bubba Wallace’s crew chief, Charles Denike

This is not Denike’s first time being a NASCAR crew chief. He worked in the K&N Pro Series and then moved to GMS Racing before landing a role as the crew chief for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. He had held this job for two years and six months when Hamlin swooped him into 23XI Racing.

The veteran driver said, “I just can’t sing his praises enough. I mean, he is no rookie. By the letter of the law, he’s a rookie crew chief, but he is buttoned up. He reminds me a lot of the great crew chiefs that I’ve worked with, and his work ethic, and how prepared he is. I think a lot of that comes from his military background.”

Denike did not synchronize very well with Wallace in the first few months of his job. However, they appear to be getting along rather well now. A great team player and strategist, he has fit in perfectly at Hamlin’s table.