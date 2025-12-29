How Kyle Larson’s Effect on Perth Motorplex and the Surrounding Area Could Be “Endless”

The second running of the High Limit Racing Series event at Perth Motorplex has already struck a chord with fans and drivers alike, fueled by last year’s headline purse and the decision by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet to raise the stakes again this season. With memories still fresh of Larson cashing in a year ago, the Land Down Under delivered another jolt of momentum as the weekend opened with Sunday’s $15,000-to-win preliminary program.

Corey Day wasted little time stamping authority on opening night, seizing control early and turning back pressure from Australian standout Kaiden Manders. The race, however, took a turn on lap 22 when Larson suffered a flat right-rear tire with 10 laps remaining, forcing the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to pit and regroup. He ended up in 17th place, yet even on a compromised night, Larson’s presence had its effect.

Perth Motorplex General Manager Gavin Migro noted the same, acknowledging the broader ripple effect of the event. “The outlook is amazing. Our team investment has grown, and it has had a direct effect on the community. It’s so exciting that people know that the Motorplex is here. And our partnership with High Limit has grown as well. That’s put a spotlight on us,” Migro said.

He highlighted the opportunity at hand, adding, “It’s not lost on us the opportunity that we’ve got. We’re honored to be the current custodians of what we’re doing with it, so let’s keep growing it to be bigger and better.”

Migro said he feels overwhelming pride and excitement about what lies ahead, crediting Larson, Sweet, and the High Limit leadership for accelerating the series’ growth in a short span.

“We think it’s endless what we can do and where we can keep going. We’re pretty sure it will go beyond the next few years, that’s for sure,” he added.

After boosting this year’s purse by $10,000 and orchestrating Larson’s helicopter arrival into the infield to deliver the prize, Migro already has his sights set on the next step, planning to offer $20,000 to win for each preliminary night next year. Migro is only in the second year of a three-year agreement with High Limit, a partnership he hopes will stretch well beyond 2026.

The No. 5 HMS driver has already expressed fondness for the circuit and could be inclined to extend the relationship if the response continues at its current pace. Beyond competition, the event’s economic footprint has been substantial as well.

With more than $3 million generated, Perth Motorplex earned “Business of the Year” honors for 2025 from the Rockingham Kwinana Chamber of Commerce in the Tourism and Hospitality category.

With two nights still to run, the remaining races will ultimately determine the final champion, with the curtain set to fall on December 30.