NASCAR Update: Is Kyle Larson Running the Indy 500 Next Year?

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson is all set to challenge for his second NASCAR Cup Series title this year. As the 2024 postseason prepares to kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend with the first event of the Round of 16, there is another question that looms over Larson’s head, and it is not if he can successfully challenge for the ultimate prize in stock car racing.

After the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver’s somewhat successful Memorial Day Double attempt this year, Kyle Larson was left wanting more during his Indy 500 appearance, as well as the subsequent drama that entailed waiver talks due to him missing the Coca-Cola 600.

Ever since rain played spoilsport for Larson during both crown jewel events of American motorsport, Laron has been asked the question of whether he will be returning to the Brickyard in 2025 and attempt ‘The Double’ once again.

KYLE LARSON IS MAKING INDY LOOK EASY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ifEsLuIvfY — Chase Holden 🏁 (@GarageGuyChase) May 19, 2024

The Elk Grove, California native recently spoke on the same, highlighting that it is not his sole decision for the same to happen again.

“We’re still working on it. It’s progressing. So I like that, but obviously things can always change. I would love to because I didn’t get to do ‘the double’ this year. I obviously wanted to compete in the Indianapolis 500, but more than anything, I wanted to do ‘the double’ and have a chance at winning one of the two, or both, and I felt like I just didn’t get that opportunity,” Larson said in a press conference.

The final decision on the topic will most likely come from Hendrick Motorsports team owner and Larson’s current employer in NASCAR, Rick Hendrick.

It remains to be seen whether the same feat for Larson in 2025 is viable given the amount of financial investment even a powerhouse team like Hendrick Motorsports has to make to enable what is regarded as one of the greatest crossovers in American motorsports.

Kyle Larson outlines #5 team’s strengths going into 2024 postseason

Looking ahead at the Playoffs this season, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion also touched on how he thinks his team’s speed and execution at almost every kind of track coming up will help enable the #5 crew and driver to make a deep run during the postseason.

The 32-year-old was confident of his appearance during this season’s final four round as well.

“I think our strengths are our speed. We’re really fast, I feel like, at every race track. Our execution is, I know it might not seem like it at times, but I think our execution is great. And I think we’ve also overcome a lot of adversity at times, so I think we’re well-rounded as a team. We’ve gone to the final four the last three years, so I think that gives us a lot of confidence.”

The first round of the 2024 Playoffs kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway with drivers heading to the intermediate track with superspeedway-like qualities this weekend. The 2024 Quaker State 400 goes live this Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.