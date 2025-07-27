Kyle Busch Explains Why Drivers in the Current Generation May Race Well Into Their 40s

The more things change, the more they stay the same. And such is becoming the trend again in NASCAR. In the past, some of the sport’s greats raced into their 50s. In recent years, however, most have retired in their early to mid-40s.

Advertisement

But with Denny Hamlin having his second-best Cup season to date (with a series-leading four wins in the first 21 races this year), at the age of 44 and having signed a new contract extension that will keep him at Joe Gibbs Racing for at least two more seasons, there appears to be a trend that young drivers today may start driving until their late 40s, or perhaps even longer.

It may also make other drivers who have crossed the 40-year-mark potentially extend their own racing careers, like Kyle Busch. “I guess Jeff (Gordon) did it, (Matt) Kenseth did it, Denny’s doing it, Truex (Martin Truex Jr.) did it,” Busch said Saturday during media availability at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “There’s guys that can certainly do it.”

Gordon and Truex both retired at 44, Tony Stewart was 45, Kevin Harvick was 47, and Kenseth was 48.

“I have yet to win a race after my 40th birthday, so I’m working on it,” Busch continued. “But it’s a testament of time. Obviously, someday eventually it comes to an end and you’ve got to put the helmet on the shelf. But those guys are just making the most of all the stuff that they’ve got and the opportunity.”

In addition to Hamlin and Busch, other Cup drivers who are in their early 40s now include Brad Keselowski (41) and Michael McDowell (40).

But Busch can see those 40-somethings, and potentially himself if he can start performing well again, going several more years before they call it quits. That seems to be the trend the sport is going in, where young drivers are going to keep driving until the wheels literally fall off their cars.

“I still think guys will go 40 or plus,” Busch said. “This car is harder on you, so maybe not. I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of factors that’ll go into that. I don’t want to speculate as to when drivers should hang it up or whatever.

“But if you’re competitive and winning and you’re making the most of your team and everything else with what you’ve got, then keep going as long as you’re happy.”

Busch also suggested that something else may keep drivers going longer in their 40s into their racing careers or keep them motivated, namely, money.

“I don’t think drivers in the Denny, Kenseth, Kyle Busch era will make as much as we did during our good years,” Busch said. “So, I’m just making up a number, but if we’ve made $50 million over our career, (today’s younger drivers are) probably only going to be around the $20 to $25 million range over the course of their career. So, they may have to go further.”

Are peak years for a Cup driver still between 35 and 45 years old?

How long drivers go before they retire has been an issue that is almost as old as NASCAR is. Back in the 1980s, the late Neil Bonnett said Cup drivers reached their prime and greatest success between the ages of 35 and 45 because it took them that long to learn the craft of successful racing.

Busch was asked about the development of his 10-year-old son, Brexton, who appears headed to follow his father among the youngest Cup drivers.

“I would say that the peak can be earlier,” the elder Busch said. “I would say that my talent peak was probably early, but my mentality peak was not, being able to handle situations, tough situations, game seven moment situations, that sort of stuff.

“You’ve got to go through some really, really good tutelage or some life lessons ahead of time before you can put all of that together as a person.

“I feel like with everything that I’ve learned and where I became a two-time champion, that I can certainly give some good advice to Brexton and helping his attributes become a little bit better and his speed be better, faster, and maturity level to be ready to go when he gets here.”