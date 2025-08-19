Jimmie Johnson Reveals the One Thing He Desperately Wants to Hold On to After Moving Back From London

Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson and his family are finally back in the United States after living in London, United Kingdom, for two years. They had moved across the pond following the death of Johnson’s in-laws in 2023. The original plan had been to stay there for a year, but they ended up spending an additional year abroad.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Marty Smith, Johnson spoke about his time in London and revealed the one thing that he wants to hold on to now that he is back home. He said, “For the first time in my adult life, Chani and I had four or five hours for ourselves before the East Coast woke up and either of us had work responsibilities to check in with.

“So, up get the kids to school and then from there, we had time. I had time to think. I had time to train. I had time to go to breakfast with my wife. We had ‘us’ time. And that is something I so desperately hope we can hang on to being back here. I think that was a real ‘aha’ moment for us.”

Johnson added that the relocation helped him transition from being a high-performance race car driver to being a calm and collected race car team owner. “I really embraced this next opportunity I have in trying to build a race team and build a brand and the layers that go with that,” he noted. “I’m still as competitive, but it’s interesting. My focus has shifted in a different area.”

Will Johnson continue racing now that he is back in the United States?

Despite being a team owner, Johnson has raced in every opportunity that aligned with sponsorship. He hopes to do the same going forward. Legacy Motor Club operates with two charters for now. He told NBC Sports earlier this year that he wants to add a third charter and added, “I want to keep going. I want to stay in a car. I think it’s good for us.

“We’re hopeful to have a third charter. Need to start building a team. There’s a chance that I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket and have a sponsor to bring along, team members to groom, a crew chief to get reps, a driver to get reps.”

Johnson is optimistic that he still has more years left in him. Now that he is back on familiar grounds, he will hopefully find that racing edge in him again.