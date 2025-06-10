Denny Hamlin’s Concerns Are “Almost Impossible” for Joey Logano and Kyle Larson To Be Realized, Feels Kyle Petty

At the end of the 2024 Cup Series season, nearly every outlet had ruled out the possibility of Denny Hamlin continuing to be a contender for the championship. His age was cited as the biggest reason for his impending downfall. But he came into 2025 riding high in his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE and has been winning races like he’s 30 again.

Advertisement

The veteran secured the 57th win of his career at Michigan on Sunday. It was his third win of the season and put him 11th on the all-time wins list. Speaking to the press during the weekend, Hamlin noted how Joey Logano or Kyle Larson could overtake his win total someday in the future. He also acknowledged that younger drivers still have time to catch up.

But many, including Kyle Petty, argue that he is just being humble in his take. As things stand, many believe it’s a near-certainty that his win count will exceed 60 by the time he retires. He would then be inside the top 10 for all-time winners. This is no ordinary feat. Many would feel 60 wins in today’s age is of an equal standard to the 200 wins amassed by Richard Petty.

Matching Hamlin’s mark would demand exceptional longevity from Logano, Larson, or anyone else. Petty said, “Joey Logano is 35. He has 37 wins. He has to win the same amount of races in the next nine years he won in the previous nine years. That’s 18 years. 18 years of producing at the highest level. That’s almost impossible.”

Larson, on the other hand, has 32 wins so far. He could potentially reach the benchmark set by Hamlin but it won’t be easy with the increasing parity between manufacturers. So it’s safe to say it is going to be a few decades before anyone comes close to being the next 60-race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

As far as Petty is concerned, Hamlin is the last of that breed. He added, “Denny Hamlin is one of the greatest drivers to ever sit in a Cup car. I don’t care whether he wins a championship. I don’t care what he does for the rest of his career. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s going to go down in history. And he may be, I say he is the last guy to 60.”

Hamlin now sets his sights on reaching the mid-60s in total wins. He wishes to enter and remain one of the top 10 winners in the sport during his lifetime. People once argued that a Cup Series title was the only thing keeping him from legendary status. But the journey he’s on now will ultimately ensure that he’s remembered as one of NASCAR’s greatest — championship or not.