Denny Hamlin’s Parents’ House Catches Fire in Stanley, North Carolina, Two Hospitalized

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Denny Hamlin (L) and Photos of the fire shared by Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department

A home belonging to the parents of Denny Hamlin caught fire Sunday evening in Stanley, NC, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were hospitalized following the residential fire, with neighbors identifying the property as the residence of the NASCAR driver’s parents.

While local fire officials declined to confirm the identities of the homeowners or residents, public property records list the house under the ownership of Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin.

David Toomey, chief of the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department, stated that the structure was nearly half destroyed by the time crews reached the scene. Firefighters also faced added challenges because the area lacks fire hydrants, complicating efforts to control the blaze.

According to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department, extinguishing the fire took approximately two hours due to limited water access. The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services reported that the fire started around 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Blacksnake Road, and the officials had to close the Upper Stanley Road to allow fire department tankers to operate in the area.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation would continue through Monday. All individuals involved survived the incident. Initial reports suggested that one person had been trapped inside the home, but officials later clarified that two people “made it out” before crews arrived and were outside the residence when firefighters reached the scene.

Both individuals required hospital transport, though officials have not confirmed whether Hamlin’s parents were the ones inside the home or among those hospitalized.

As WSOC reported, “we do not know who was inside the house at the time or who was sent to the hospital.” Hamlin has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. Multiple Gaston County fire departments responded to assist the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department during the operation.

Chief Toomey described the home as a “total loss,” though crews managed to save several items, including old vehicles, collectibles, and pieces of racing memorabilia.

Hamlin had already told that father is battling a serious illness and may not have more than a year to live. At this stage, officials have not disclosed whether Hamlin’s parents were the individuals rescued or if others were present at the time of the fire.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver currently resides in the Lake Norman area near Charlotte, specifically in Huntersville, where he lives with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, and their two daughters and a son.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

