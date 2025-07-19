“Do the Wives Know Though”: Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick’s ‘Recreation’ of Coldplay Affair Scandal Leads to Hilarious Fan Reactions

Jun 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) talk after their first qualifying run at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace has long mastered the art of entertaining fans, often throwing playful jabs that land right on the mark. Without dropping any names, Wallace recently threw shade with a perfectly timed social media post that echoed a viral moment and set the internet ablaze.

Wallace shared a photo of himself with Tyler Reddick, who appeared to be embracing him from behind. The pose mirrored the now-infamous video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught holding colleague Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert, a moment that instantly ignited widespread speculation.

Once the concert camera spotlighted the pair, Cabot buried her face in her hands before turning away, while Byron dropped out of sight altogether and didn’t resurface again. The kicker is that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan and has three children.

As for Cabot, she was previously married to Kenneth C. Thornby. The two reportedly finalized their divorce in 2022 following a 2018 filing, and share at least one child. Court records indicate Thornby was ordered to pay child support.

Leaning into the extramarital affair buzz, Wallace posted the snapshot with Reddick along with the caption, “Goes to one Coldplay concert.”

It was a masterclass in subtle trolling, and the fans devoured it, quickly joining in on the fun. One user commented, “Do the wives know though,” while another poked fun at Reddick’s dazed look, writing, “Tyler’s contemplating all the other offers he’s received in the past 24 hours pal.”

Even the ongoing legal drama involving 23XI Racing’s charter dispute wasn’t off-limits. A fan quipped, “This is not what the judge meant when they said you were an open team. “ Another chimed in, “At least they’re not trying to hide…”

What will the 23XI Racing drivers do amid the latest updates in the charter lawsuit?

A fan recently casually took a sly jab at 23XI Racing’s ongoing charter battle, referencing the team’s ‘open’ status after the court denied their request for an ‘en banc’ hearing, igniting speculation about what the future holds for the drivers. The decision upheld a prior ruling from a three-judge panel that nullified the preliminary injunction temporarily protecting their charter.

While the legal setback could weigh heavily on co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace appears unfazed. He continues to pin his trust on Hamlin and Jordan to steer the team through the storm.

Tyler Reddick, however, has an escape hatch in his contract. As reported by The Athletic, 23XI Racing must guarantee him a chartered car, or he is free to explore other options, instantly making him one of the most sought-after free agents in NASCAR.

Reddick currently ranks fifth in the Cup Series standings despite being winless. But with six regular-season races left, Tyler Reddick can be pushed out of contention for the playoffs if six new winners emerge. Wallace, sitting P13 and within the top 16 cutline, faces a similar risk if the playoff grid tightens further.