Does Rodney Childers Have a Future in NASCAR? Denny Hamlin Thinks Yes, the Crew Chief Hopes So

Spire Motorsports decided to let Rodney Childers off their payroll after the first nine races of the 2025 Cup Series season. The move was a shocking decision from the team considering that Childers is considered to be a legend of the sport. While it is yet uncertain where he will end up next, Denny Hamlin has expressed confidence that there will be teams that will want him.

The veteran driver said on Actions Detrimental, “Don’t be surprised if a team is struggling mid-season and wants to make a change and look at what’s the best available.”

He did admit that there would be difficulties in getting used to a team in the middle of the season. However, he added that he doesn’t think Childers will be sitting on the sidelines for too long.

The crew chief worked with Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports and was let go due to issues within the team dynamics. Team owner Jeff Dickerson is known for executing such surprising decisions for what he thinks will be for the betterment of his group.

Nevertheless, not many are yet able to make sense of letting a championship-winning crew chief go from a team that is still in the making.

Childers made his next goals clear on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

He said, “I want to be a crew chief in the Cup Series. I want to get past 700 races. I want to get to the fifty-win mark. I want to be with a good team and a good driver who can win races.” He looks forward to working on this over the next six months and plotting a path to Victory Lane again. The road doesn’t end here for him.

Childers explains the reasons for his termination

Childers had been able to lead Haley to just one top-10 finish in the time that he served as his crew chief. However, it wasn’t the lack of performance alone that led to him parting ways with the team. He explained that things had been going smoothly since the offseason and they were making progress on all fronts.

But once they got to racing, it’d begun feeling as though they were heading in a direction that they didn’t want to. He admitted that he started feeling unhappy after a while and that things started feeling apart. “Maybe a couple of weeks before that, it kind of got quiet around there,” he said. “Anytime it gets quiet, you kind of start wondering, you know.”

He was appreciative of Dickerson pulling the trigger so that everyone could move forward with what’s next. Hopefully, it won’t be long before Childers is back helping a different driver get to Victory Lane.