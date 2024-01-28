Team Penske Hall of Fame: Members of the Elite Club Including NASCAR Legend Rusty Wallace and Mark Donohue

Being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame is perhaps the greatest feat that a NASCAR driver can achieve throughout their career. But did you know that Team Penske has an annual tradition of honoring deserving candidates into their exclusive Team Penske Hall of Fame?

Advertisement

It started back in the team’s 50th anniversary season of 2016. Every year, the inductees are shortlisted from an array of former and current drivers, employees, and partners who have contributed immensely to the history and growth of the team as a whole.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Team Penske Hall of Famers over the years.

Advertisement

Roger Penske, Class of 2016

The first-ever Team Penske Hall of Famer was none other than the team owner himself. Before retiring in 1965, Roger Penske used to be one of America’s most successful road racers. Even after retirement, racing stayed integral to his life. Founded in 1966 as Roger Penske Racing, the team has produced more than 620 wins, over 680 pole wins, and 44 championships including 19 Indianapolis 500 triumphs and three Daytona 500 victories.

Mark Donohue, Class of 2016

Donohue was one of the earliest drivers to have won championships for the team. In his 180 starts, Donohue recorded 59 wins, 50 pole positions, and six championships. He also made the first Indy 500 start for Roger Penske in 1969, winning the title of ‘Rookie of the Year’ and putting up a P7 finish. Sadly, Donohue passed away in 1975 from injuries incurred during a practice session.

Rusty Wallace, Class of 2018

Among all the drivers who have raced for Roger Penske, very few were as great as Rusty Wallace. This man recorded the last 37 of his 55 top-tier NASCAR Series wins for Penske, which ranks 6th in the team’s all-time wins list. The 1989 Cup Series champion was also inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

Helio Castroneves, Class of 2020

Castroneves joined Team Penske in 2000 and it wasn’t long before this Brazilian speedster became one of the brightest stars in the team’s INDYCAR lineup. He was the first driver to win in the first two Indy 500 starts of his career in 2001 and 2002. He swam to victory lane again in 2009 and 2021; the latter tying him with A. J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears for the most wins in Indianapolis 500 history.

Other dignitaries to have been inducted into the prestigious room were Rick Mears and Karl Kainhofer in the class of 2017. Mears recorded 29 INDYCAR wins and also became one of the three drivers to have won the Indianapolis 500 four times. Similarly, Karl Kainhofer was the master mechanic behind the legendary team owner’s brief career as a racecar driver. After the team was formed in 1966, Kainhofer was the one to lead drivers like Mark Donohue and others to victories in Formula 5000, INDYCAR, and Formula 1.

Advertisement

Other inductees include the current Team Penske Vice Chairman Walter Czarnecki; the pioneer of Team Penske’s partnership model, Dan Luginbuhl, former racer Don Miller, former President of Penske Racing Inc. Tim Cindric; former facilities manager Jerry Breon; Team Penske’s General Counsel Larry Bluth; veteran car mechanic Clive Howell, chassis builder Nick Goozee and the President of the International Race of Champions from 1974 to 2007, Jay Signore.