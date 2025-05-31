“Don’t Understand the Appeal to Chase Elliott”: NASCAR Fans React to Kyle Larson Dethroning Hendrick Motorsports Teammate

February 5, 2022, Los Angeles, California, USA: Kyle Larson $5 and Chase Elliott 9 arrive to the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Busch Light Clash press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Saturday February 5, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA

With his merchandising strategy on fire, Kyle Larson looks ready to challenge his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the NASCAR Most Popular Driver award, at the end of the year — an honor Elliott has secured for seven consecutive years, including the latest in 2024.

Midway through the 2025 regular season, Larson has surged to the top of the driver-specific merchandise sales rankings, positioning himself as a genuine contender in the popularity stakes.

In 2024, Elliott topped the rankings with NASCAR in second and Larson in third, while in 2023, NASCAR led, followed by Elliott and Larson. Now, the script appears to be flipping, with Larson ascending to the forefront.

According to a mid-season report from NASCAR Holdings, the NASCAR brand itself claimed the No. 1 overall spot in merchandise sales. Among individual drivers, Larson led the pack, followed by Elliott, with Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. also made the list, joined by his driver Justin Allgaier, who garnered attention for his participation in JR Motorsports’ Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500.

The revelation sparked lively reactions from fans. One enthusiast commented, “We might be getting a new Most Popular Driver,” while another threw a jab at Elliott, writing, “Doesn’t help when Chase Elliott is the least exciting driver on the track to go with his bland personality.”

A disappointed fan shared a personal encounter from a recent autograph session, reasoning why Elliott’s merchandise sales and popularity might be decreasing, saying, “Chase Elliot didn’t smile once during autographs at last weeks fan fest. It’s just odd considering the time, effort, and money people spent to see him. I didn’t.”

Another observer added, “I know money talks but for the life of me I don’t understand the appeal to Elliott other than his father. He refuses to let media, etc into his life and open up to them at all. Seems like an entitlement or lack of interest in it all to me. But who am I? Just a bum short track guy.”

.@KyleLarsonRacin is the leading @NASCAR driver in merchandise sales halfway through the 2025 regular season. ➡️ @ChaseElliott has been No. 1 in recent prior years. https://t.co/PYsxBcmv5K — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 30, 2025

NASCAR also said that merchandise sales at the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend reached their highest levels since 2010. Driving this surge were limited-edition numbered hats, collectible die-casts tied to the Coke 600 event, and an array of memorabilia celebrating Larson’s ambitious double-duty entry with the Indy 500.

Hendrick Motorsports capitalized with exclusive Hendrick 1,100 merchandise commemorating Larson’s quest to conquer both the 600- and 500-mile classics.

Larson’s course has been remarkable, especially considering the turbulence of 2020 when he faced an indefinite suspension from the sport. Since returning in 2021, he not only joined the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports team but also captured the NASCAR Cup Series championship that same year.

His popularity has soared both on and off the track, bolstered by his success in dirt racing. Larson co-founded the High Limit Racing series with his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, while simultaneously capturing attention with his stellar performances on dirt tracks during the NASCAR off-season and midweek appearances.

The word around Larson has only intensified his popularity among the fans since he was named as the fifth driver to attempt the grueling “Double.” That momentum helped propel him from third place in merchandise sales in both 2023 and 2024 to the top of the charts this season.