mobile app bar

Dover Motor Speedway’s Challenge Can ‘Take Your Breath Away,’ Admits Michael McDowell

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drivers with a soft spot for oval racing, like Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, will welcome the return to left-turn-only territory. But Dover Motor Speedway is no ordinary bullring. As one of only ten tracks in the U.S. to host over 100 NASCAR Cup Series events, the ‘Monster Mile’ commands respect.

Its unforgiving layout leaves little room for error, forcing drivers accustomed to Texas’s sweeping turns and long straights to quickly recalibrate for Dover’s corners and rhythm. Michael McDowell knows the drill all too well. The Spire Motorsports driver didn’t sugarcoat the difficulty of the track during media availability.

“Dover has been one of those tracks that is just so tough for me. I think Dover is fun because of the commitment, the speed, and the way that you drop into the hole. It is just a cool experience. The track will still take your breath away,” he admitted.

McDowell added, “It’s nerve-wracking when you unload and qualify. I enjoy the challenge, I just haven’t run well there. Last year was the first year where we were putting together a really solid race, and we finished top-10 in the First Stage, but I had a penalty on pit road, and then the right-front hub broke. It felt like that was the first time we could contend for a top-10 or a top-five finish there.”

Instead of dwelling too much on over a decade of challenging knocks at Dover, McDowell is focusing on that breakthrough run. He sees it as the springboard to finally turning the tide at one of NASCAR’s most daunting tracks. In fact, he also acknowledged the personal fulfillment in tackling venues where his team has historically come up short. That adversity only fuels his determination to rewrite the script.

According to McDowell, the team is already 60 percent of the way there, and this season he’d be aiming to close that final gap and put together a complete run on Sunday.

With two top-five finishes and another top-10 so far this season, McDowell sits 19th in the standings. Crucially, he is still within striking distance of the playoffs as the regular season winds down.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these