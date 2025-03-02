Everything to Know About NASCAR’s Official Towing Partner Stepp’s

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell’s car is towed away after a collision during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 30, 2024. © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR tweaked its Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) in 2025 following the chatter surrounding Ryan Blaney’s car getting towed back at Watkins Glen despite only minor damage last year. The #12 team said they could have repaired the car and got their driver back on track, however, the rule relegated them to the sidelines.

Back then, NASCAR’s policy stated that the towed cars could not go back to race on the track again, making towing the NASCAR cars a big deal. But amidst all this, one might wonder, does NASCAR use its own trucks for towing, or do they rely on a partner company?

In February 2022, the governance unveiled a formal alliance with Stepp’s Towing and Heavy Transport, a well-known Florida-based company. The association crowned Stepp’s as the official track recovery service partner of NASCAR.

From that point onward, Stepp’s has been the go-to provider for towing services, handling wrecked vehicles during NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series events.

The drivers operating the towing trucks are the NASCAR’s Track Services team members, who work in conjunction with the American Medical Response (AMR) safety team.

Stepp’s Towing started its journey over six decades ago in 1960, starting as a mere service station equipped with just one tow truck. Over the years, the company broadened its horizons, enhancing its suite of services from basic towing and emergency roadside assistance to encompass heavy transport and auto parts supply.

The company’s commitment extends beyond just providing towing services for NASCAR; it also caters to the general public, tackling everything from breakdowns to roadside emergencies, along with automobile salvage solutions as well.

Stepp’s dedication to customer service is evident as they assist with even the most basic everyday inconveniences, such as changing a flat tire, jump-starting a battery, or delivering fuel, right up to towing the Next Gen Cup cars as the public’s favorite drivers take to the race track on Sunday.

Aiming to enhance the recovery operations on the track, an important component of NASCAR that ensures the safety and continuity of events without diminishing the thrill and competition that fans expect weekly, the company has now collaborated with NASCAR for over two years.

A recent tweak in DVP rules will now ensure drivers do not let their frustrations be known to tow truck drivers and crew themselves. After all we know how drivers can be when they do not have their way on the track.