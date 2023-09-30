Joey Logano Makes Damning Admission on Brad Keselowski’s RFK Being Miles Ahead Despite Same Cars

After a more than decent 2022 season, Ford-powered cars have had quite a lackluster season this time around. Everyone, except the Brad Keselowski owned RFK. Over the last couple of weeks, especially during the end of the regular season, RFK came out of nowhere and seemed to be one of the fastest cars out there on the grid.

Meanwhile, back at the Team Penske stable, things steadily went south. Their string of poor performances hit the ceiling after last year’s Cup Series champion Joey Logano found himself out of the playoffs in the first round itself.

Recently, while speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Logano shared his thoughts on how well Keselowski’s team had been performing, acknowledging that the RFK outfit was miles ahead in this particular season despite sharing the same cars.

Joey Logano acknowledges RFK’s dominance over other teams with Ford cars



During the interview, Logano mentioned, “We all have the same bodies, the same noses on the car, right? He’s driving a Ford I run the Ford. We share all our aero information or we have the same engines in the cars. Their cars are the same.”

He added, “They’re just doing it in a different way right as far as the way they set up their cars and the little odds and ends things little tricky stuff that they’re able to just somehow put together a better package right now. They are faster than us right now.”

“So yeah, all hands on deck to try to figure that out of what it is. But it’s, they have the same golf club, they’re holding in a different way. Right? And they’re swinging it better,” concluded Logano, who also thinks the challenge for his team is to figure out how to reach the level they were on last season.



Logano is unhappy with his team’s abysmal performance



Meanwhile, during another segment with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Logano mentioned, “I am glad people are pi**ed off about it. Like I am angry, like really angry about it and that’s a good thing. There is nothing wrong with being mad about not being good. That’s a good thing that you are mad about it.”

He added that all there was to do was, to be honest with one another within the team and strive toward making things better. Logano explained that they had been at a low point before as well and they were able to come out of it working together as a team.

They hope that whatever the issues plaguing them will be resolved come next season. Hopefully, with all the efforts the team is putting in, Logano seeks to bounce back and get back to the front of the field at Daytona for the 2024 season.