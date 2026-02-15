FACT CHECK: Will Jimmie Johnson Run in IndyCar Again Amid NASCAR Retirement Announcement?

Jimmie Johnson has announced that the 2027 Daytona 500 will be his last run in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although he had stepped away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2020 after missing the playoffs twice in a row, Johnson stayed in the seat on a part-time basis with Legacy Motor Club.

However, immediately after stepping aside, he didn’t immediately return as a part-time driver in the Cup. Instead, the seven-time Cup champion tried his hand in IndyCar in 2021 and 2022, finishing 26th and 21st in points and landing one top-five and one top-10 finish during his tenure.

After taking over Legacy MC, formerly Petty GMS, Johnson kept a hand in the Cup Series with limited starts after his open-wheeled escapade. But with each passing season, those outings have thinned out. For example, he ran nine races in 2024, two starts in 2025, and has slated only two starts (so far) this season, with this Sunday’s Daytona 500 and the San Diego street race later in the year.

Given his IndyCar stint after leaving full-time NASCAR and hisretirement announcement, Johnson was asked about another open-wheel return. However, he shut that door as well. During the media interaction at Daytona, Johnson said, “No, that one’s closed too. The commitment it takes to be where I want to be in the field, I just, I don’t have that in me anymore. My focus and interest is truly building this race team.”

His IndyCar exit came down to time with family. He had said last year that the grind felt like déjà vu. A third season was there for the taking in IndyCar, but Johnson wanted to change lanes to spend time with his wife, Chani, and daughters.

Looking back at his 25-year-old self who climbed into the No. 48 Cup car, Johnson said he used to wake before dawn, chasing the day with drive. But that fire no longer burns the same way, a truth that took him some time to swallow. He admitted he might have been in denial, and that the IndyCar years and the road since then helped bring clarity.

Now Johnson is leaning into a new phase, trading the driver’s seat for a spot on the pit wall. Being a driver-owner had its moments, but Johnson is ready to hang up the helmet for good and run the team from the front office, it seems.