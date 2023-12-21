Fans in Disbelief After Tony Stewart’s eSports Team Shuts Down Operation

Mar 31, 2023; Pomona, CA, USA; NHRA team owner Tony Stewart during qualifying for the Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite bagging several dominant victories in NASCAR’s eSports world, Tony Stewart‘s eSports team, Stewart-Haas eSports dropped the bomb just a few hours ago. The eSports team has decided to put a pause on their operations.

For the longest time, Stewart-Haas eSports housed Dylan Duval and Steven Wilson, who dominated the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, respectively. However, the team took to social media to share the big news:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SHR_eSports/status/1737495572356256235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stewart’s team extended their heartfelt gratitude towards Duval and Wilson for their dedication to eSports and their alliance with SHR eSports. However, the fans on platform X sounded seemingly disappointed at their favorite team closing down.

On that note, someone said:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SchildhouseD/status/1737507267094749295?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan wrote:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chelliot9/status/1737500021803597877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A longtime SHR eSports supporter gave a massive shout-out to Dylan Duval and Steven Wilson, saying:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ax4x_matt/status/1737502825645564273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Out of utter disbelief, another motorsport enthusiast commented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CorsoGoRound/status/1737533334564028837?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dylan Duval and Steven Wilson bid farewell to their eSports team

Only four teams on this year’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series grid had the same driver lineup as the previous season’s. Needless to say, one of them was Stewart-Haas eSports. However, now it seems that the time has arrived for even them to bid adieu with the closure of the team.

Bidding farewell to the Stewart Haas Esports team Duval wrote, “It’s been an absolute honor to be a small part of this organization over the last 4 years. I’m so proud of the things we were able to accomplish, grateful for the experiences and the relationships made.

Excited for 2024, first true free agency for me since 2020. Should be fun!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swilson3_/status/1737512174824628679?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For Duval, 2023 was his fourth consecutive and now, his last season with the team. While Wilson made his debut just a few years ago, Duval has been a steadfast presence as the driver of the virtual #41 Ford Mustang for the eNASCAR Team Championship-winning organization in 2022.