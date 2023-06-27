“Fans Kind of Sometimes Enjoy Calamity” – Unusual Admission by Kyle Busch Ahead of NASCAR’s Chicago Debut

The upcoming Cup Series race in Chicago has received a lot of attention from the NASCAR community for a multitude of reasons. Finally, this weekend we head down to the first-ever street circuit to see how the racing turns out to be. Recently, several drivers spoke about the street race and expressed their views surrounding it. Most of them, including RCR driver Kyle Busch, have a positive outlook toward the upcoming event.

The two-time champion proceeded to state what according to him would make the event a successful one, both with respect to on-track racing and financially.

Kyle Busch explains what would make the Chicago race a good event



Before the race at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend, Busch was asked about his thoughts on what would constitute a successful event in Chicago. Busch subsequently replied, “To me, action – having a good race and story to tell about a street course. You know, I looked at the INDYCAR race from Nashville the first year they did it. They had that big pileup and about blocked the track.. things like that. It’s not action that us drivers want to see, but fans kind of sometimes enjoy calamity. And that then turns into a social moment where they’re like – hey, check this out. If we’re those guys, then so be it and that’s kind of where it’ll lay.”

“It’s a spectacle, right? It’s something that I don’t think NASCAR has ever done in a long, long time – the Cup Series, if ever, I’m not sure. I know the Southwest Tour ran the streets of LA a long, long time ago in 1998. I actually spotted for my brother there. But this will be my first time ever racing on a street course and something of this nature.”

Kyle Busch may have some experience with street circuits



The race had taken place through the streets of Los Angeles. Busch had elaborated that the event was a spectacle, something NASCAR hadn’t undertaken for an extended period, if ever, in the Cup Series. He recalled the Southwest Tour running the streets of LA back in 1998, a time when he was a spotter for his brother. However, he noted this would be his first experience racing on a street course of this kind.