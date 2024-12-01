“Fight It Honorably”: Brad Keselowski’s Advice to Kurt Busch During Feud With Jimmie Johnson in 2010

Feuds are as much a part of NASCAR as the sound of the engines. While the 2024 season saw relatively calm waters, one of the most memorable disputes in the sport was the prolonged three-year showdown between Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.

Advertisement

The rivalry between the two stock car racing stalwarts featured several flashpoints, but it was the 2010 Pocono incident that ignited passions. Johnson and Busch were seen coming together on track in a spectacular crash that ended both their races. As tempers reigned supreme during the aftermath of the crash, Brad Keselowski weighed in with his perspective at the time. He remarked,

“I ask Kurt how to handle my feuds, so I don’t think he’s going to come asking me. As for advice, I would tell Kurt to make sure the fight is a fight worth fighting. So, fight it honorably, but don’t run away from it. But I think this feud is something that could pop up at any given moment, and it will again.”

The feud between Busch and Johnson started at Sonoma Raceway in 2009. During the road course event, Johnson slightly misjudged a turn and brushed into the #2 driver at the time, which sent him spinning into the outside wall.

Tensions escalated three weeks later in Chicago when a nudge from Jeff Gordon pushed Johnson into Busch once again. Throughout the race, both drivers aggressively jostled each other’s cars.

Busch then retaliated by bodyslamming Johnson on the track. Despite the skirmish, Johnson managed to secure a P8 finish, while Busch fell to P17. Johnson owned up to the Sonoma mishap but maintained his innocence in the Chicago flare-up, asserting that it wouldn’t change how he raced Busch going forward.

The animosity reached a boiling point at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010. After clinching third place during the Food City 500, Busch expressed his frustration as the Hendrick Motorsports star won the race. He stated, “I don’t know. I’d rather lose to any other 41 cars out there than this #48 [Jimmie Johnson’s] car.”

The sentiment foreshadowed a year filled with on-track scuffles between the two drivers, as Johnson’s #48 Chevrolet was frequently found trading paint with Busch’s #2 Dodge.

Further skirmishes between Busch and Johnson

The duo’s Bristol run-in was not the last of the rivalry between Busch and Johnson. During a subsequent event in New Hampshire in June 2010, Busch nudged Johnson aside to snatch the lead during the final laps. Johnson didn’t let this slide, returning the favor by tapping Busch’s #2 Penske Racing Dodge, darting underneath him with just two laps remaining to clinch his fifth victory of the season.

The following year, at the 2011 Pocono race, the two were at it again, clashing repeatedly, trading paint on the track. The conflict carried over to Richmond, where Johnson found himself against the wall after Busch, piloting the #22 Dodge that year, clipped his #48 Chevy once again.

Johnson sought vengeance about 50 laps later by spinning Busch out. However, the #48 driver’s attempt to retaliate didn’t go as planned; he overcooked the corner, spun himself out, and slammed into the outside wall. NASCAR penalized Johnson, parking him for several laps as punishment for his aggressive move against the Las Vegas native.

Looking back at the rivalry today, Kurt Busch has to be regarded as the now 7-time Cup Series champion’s fiercest rival on the track, often giving the Legacy Motor Club owner a run for his money.

While Busch might be lagging behind Johnson in the overall championship trophies department, he certainly is not in the aggressiveness subsection.