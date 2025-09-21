For Once, Joey Logano Would Not Like to Take the Hard Way of Progression Through the Playoffs

Joey Logano would like to take it easy for once when it comes to the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Normally, the Connecticut native always seems to take the hard path to win in the postseason. All three of his Cup championships – 2018, 2022, and 2024 – have come with varying degrees of difficulty. Just this once, he would like a simpler route.

That said, maybe doing things the hard way is what actually makes it more satisfying and rewarding for him.

The Team Penske driver once again finds himself in a familiar hard-luck position heading into Sunday’s playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the first event of the three-race Round of 12.

After winning three times en route to his 2018 Cup crown and capturing four wins each in both his 2022 and 2024 championship seasons, Logano is hoping his luck turns around, given that he has just one win, five top-fives, and nine top-10 finishes so far this season.

What’s worse, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang came into Loudon this weekend 10th in the standings, two points below the tentative Round of 8 cutoff line. However, by virtue of qualifying first on Saturday, Logano earned enough points to move above the cutline pending the waving of the green flag on Sunday.

Are you seeing a pattern here? The worse Logano’s chances look, the harder he works at turning the tide — and more often than not, he does manage to turn it in a positive direction.

“I feel like it’s almost been the same every time, where we’re just seem where we’re a grind it out race team, we keep plugging away in the races that matter and capitalizing on things when we can,” Logano told Motorsport.com. “And even when we’re not the fastest car, a lot of times we’re able to manipulate something to put us into position.

“People say never quit. But it seems like our team keeps grinding, and you eventually find yourself there. … I think that’s just kind of the team we are. You challenge yourself, you challenge your teammates. It’s not fun to do it that way. It’d be enjoyable just to show up at the racetrack and drive in circles. Sure, that’d be fun, but I don’t see that great either because I want to win.”

Logano Is Always Counting: Laps, Other Cars, Points, Where He’s In The Standings

Every lap Logano logs, it’s like he’s running a calculator in his mind, trying to figure out where he’s at on the track, what place he’s in, and how many points up or down he is.

“I look at (the points) all the time,” Logano told NASCAR.com. “I can’t look at them live like everybody else can, but I can put two and two together inside the race car and see where certain cars are running and have an idea of where I’m at.

“I think everybody races that way. Maybe some drivers say they don’t do that, but I don’t know how you can’t/ I don’t know how you can’t because the goal is to win the championship, so why wouldn’t you pay attention to it? That’s the biggest thing you can do, so why wouldn’t you focus on that? That’s always been my opinion.”