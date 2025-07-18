mobile app bar

From Denny Hamlin to Jeff Gordon: Five NASCAR Greats Who Proved Winning Doesn’t Have an Expiration Date

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his team, holding up three fingers, one for each of his victories at Michigan International Speedway, after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Jun 8, 2025; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his team, holding up three fingers, one for each of his victories at Michigan International Speedway, after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Winning in NASCAR doesn’t have an expiration date. Even after reaching an age where retirement is expected or hitting 600 Cup Series starts — like Joey Logano will this weekend — many drivers have still wheeled their way into victory lane after crossing the 40-year or 600-start mark, or both.

This year, we’ve seen 44-year-old Denny Hamlin already win three races in a season that is becoming somewhat of a renaissance for the Virginia native, when it comes to being competitive. In fact, Hamlin has done so well in the season’s first 20 races, he enters this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway fifth in the Cup standings, just 62 points behind series leader William Byron.

Hamlin’s 2025 totals might have been even higher had he not missed the Mexico City race due to the birth of his third child (and first son).

Even though he’s the winningest active driver in the Cup Series, Hamlin ranks third on the list of 15 drivers who’ve won at least one race on or after their 600th career Cup start. And Logano could add his name to that list if he wins Sunday’s race.

Hamlin has earned 13 of his 57 career Cup wins since he turned 40, nine of which have come since hitting the 600 start mark.

No. 1 on the list may be a surprise to some fans

Kevin Harvick has the highest win percentage among drivers in races after their 600th career start. Of his 826 career Cup starts, nearly half (29) of his 60 career Cup wins came after he was 40 years old, and 24 of those wins came after he passed 600 starts.

The list would not be complete without ‘The King’ Richard Petty, who is second. Of Petty’s 1,184 career Cup starts, 15 of his 200 career wins came after he was 40 years old and 51 came after he passed the 600-start mark.

After Hamlin is the late Dale Earnhardt, who won 26 races after his 40th birthday but only five wins came after his 600th start, mainly because he was tragically killed in the 676th start of his Cup career.

Fifth is Jeff Gordon, who retired, then came back to help out Hendrick Motorsports when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was injured in a crash. Gordon won just five races after he turned 40 years old, but he earned 11 wins after his 600th start (805 Cup starts in total).

The rest of the list, in order, includes Bobby Allison, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Ricky Rudd, Matt Kenseth, Rusty Wallace and Terry Labonte.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these