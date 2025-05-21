Dale Earnhardt Jr. Avoids Taking a Swipe at Other Major Networks While Promising Better NASCAR Coverage With Prime

Fox Sports has become history for the rest of the 2025 Cup Series season after the completion of the All-Star Race Weekend at North Wilkesboro. Amazon will take control of things from here on till June 22 and broadcast races directly to consumers on Prime Video. This means fans get to witness the return of one of their most beloved stars, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Advertisement

Junior is a part of Amazon’s broadcast crew and will serve as an announcer alongside the likes of Carl Edwards, Adam Alexander, and Steve Letarte. This is an exciting juncture for fans after undergoing what was an unspeakably painful time following races on Fox Sports. While Junior is just as excited, he refuses to trod upon other networks to prop up his own.

The icon pitched why fans are going to have a fun time following races on Amazon in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download. He said, “I don’t think one TV partner is better than the other. I don’t think you would ever have that conversation publicly. But I know that Amazon will bring some new ideas, like, you know, when you get a new crew chief or whatever.”

The network’s NFL coverage carries some nice tricks in displaying game-related information on the screen. They are said to make the viewing experience a lot more engaging and fun. With plenty of data flowing out of the Next-Gen car, Amazon has been working on transforming this information into a format that fans will understand and like. Junior believes ideas like this are what will set Amazon apart from the competitors.

Junior regrets taking a year off from broadcasting

From 2018 to 2024, Junior spent six years working with NBC Sports. He announced at the end of the 2023 season that he would be taking a break from the booth to focus on other matters. This included working on Dirty Mo Media and expanding his podcast empire. While he has found undeniable success in that, he has missed calling races a lot.

He said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, “I didn’t want to take a year off, but it just didn’t work out, and so I’ve missed it. I’ve missed it a lot.” He was at Kansas on May 11 for a practice rehearsal using the Fox program. It was when he realised that he had gone a bit rusty by not taking up the mic in the booth for so long.

He said, “If you don’t do it every day, and you’re not in there in the grind, you can kind of, it’s like golf, if you don’t swing a club all the time, you might not be as good the next time you try to go out and do it. But we had a little practice run, and felt awesome. It reminded me how fun it is. My excitement level is through the roof.” His first race of the season will be the Coca-Cola 600.