“Going to Be a War”: Kevin Harvick Details Aftermath of Stewart-Haas Racing’s NASCAR Exit

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

"It's Important to Mix It Up": Kevin Harvick Makes His Stand Clear on Omnipresent NASCAR Conversation

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s nearly unfathomable to think that Stewart-Haas Racing won’t be part of the NASCAR Cup Series garage from the 2025 season, but with the official statement out we all know it’s just a couple more races before the end of an era. Meanwhile, former SHR driver Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts regarding the outfit’s upcoming exit and the mayhem it will kick off.

“It’s going to be a war for the people, the good people. It’s going to be a war between all the top teams in a contest to see who can get the best people that are within SHR. There are a lot of good people within SHR and people are hard to come by,” he said on a recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast.

Harvick then continued, “Good engineers, good crew chiefs, good management, all those things exist at SHR and every team in the garage wants them because they want a proven commodity that they don’t have to develop.” 

It might not look that way now but SHR was a Cup Series powerhouse, challenging the likes of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Several engineers, crew chiefs, pit crew members, and others were behind that success. One of the biggest names that will be a free agent is Cup Series-winning crew chief Rodney Childers who won with none other than Harvick.

And of course, then there are the charters that will be up for grabs. Teams will be licking their lips at the prospect and the 2014 Cup Series champion revealed three teams that could be interested.

Kevin Harvick speculates the future of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters

There have been speculations that 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and Front Row Motorsports were looking for expansion opportunities. What they have with SHR dissolving its Cup Series operations is a golden opportunity which Harvick speculates they will pounce on.

“It seems like three of the charters are going to get sold,” he said. “Sounds like Front Row Motorsports is gonna wind up with one, 23XI, Trackhouse, those are all the rumors… We’re 2:30 in the afternoon speculating on what we think we know.”

They say that someone’s loss can be someone else’s opportunity. Going by that maxim, several teams in the NASCAR Cup Series will be looking to capitalize when SHR closes its door for good.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

