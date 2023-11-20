Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Redemption Project Loses One of Its Guardians as Caretaker Passes Away

May 8, 2021; Darlington, SC, USA; Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sits in the restored 1984 Chevy Nova driven by his father the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. on pit road prior to the Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Call, a dedicated guardian of the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway since his teenage years, has sadly passed away at the age of 88 after battling cancer. Call’s lifelong commitment to the track began in 1963, and he continued to serve and protect it until its revival in 2022.

Interestingly, despite the track’s closure in 1996 and its subsequent sale to Speedway Motorsports, a provision in the contract was made so that Call would remain employed at the facility for the duration of his life. However, early on there was concern amongst people regarding the future of the racing facility owing to fear of what would happen to the place if Call passed away.

Thankfully, there was light at the end of the tunnel when efforts from former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and several others led to the restoration of the track to its former glory and bring back the Cup Series to host the All-Star event. Throughout the renovation and the subsequent race on the iconic facility, Call was present and appeared to be in good health.

Save the Speedway Group shares statement following Paul Call’s passing

Save the Speedway Group is an organization that worked hard over the past several years to revive North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the Cup Series to return to its schedule.

They said, “For more than 60 years North Wilkesboro Speedway has been cared for by one man, Paul Call who began working for Enoch Staley when he was just 16 years old watching the track flourish with the best NASCAR drivers in the world and the biggest of events.”

Adding how in 1996 after the track closure Call was the only employee of the speedway, Call continued to care for the track and keep the facility safe. He lived next to the track and spent his time telling stories about it.

Despite the closure, Paul never lost faith that NASCAR would return and the speedway would once again open its gates. His dedication eventually paid off when the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race was held right outside his front door, marking the rebirth of the speedway.

“Paul was a friend and his stories will be missed,” their statement concluded.