“This Just Rubs Me Wrong”: Fans Furious With NASCAR After Helio Castroneves Gets Daytona 500 Provisional Despite Abysmal Performance

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Helio Castroneves (91) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 13, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Helio Castroneves (91) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Helio Castroneves’ introduction to the NASCAR Cup Series has not been the smoothest as the four-time Indy 500 winner has crashed out of the Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Despite ending his qualifying race with a crash, Castroneves is set to take the green flag come Sunday as the Daytona 500 goes live courtesy of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule by the governing body.

Allowing ‘world-class’ drivers to take to stock car racing events in a bid to garner more fans from across disciplines, NASCAR fans seemingly have an irate opinion of the OEP. Opinions started pouring in online after the 49-year-old’s crash on social media with one sentiment omnipresent.

“At least Truex and Johson know how to drive this car, what were they thinking letting him drive?” opined one fan, commenting on the lack of experience Castroneves has behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a high-speed drafting track such as the Daytona International Speedway.

“I don’t like this gimmick. Nothing against Helio. He’s an extremely talented driver in Indy cars. However, this just rubs me wrong. It’s a good thing Truex and Johnson made it in already otherwise I’d be pissed,” commented yet another follower, touching on how Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr., both NASCAR champions made it into the race despite being under threat of elimination.

Yet, the OEP ruling grants Castroneves an entry into Sunday’s famed race. “I have a question. How can Mike Wallace be denied a ride because he has not driven a Gen 6 car and Helio Castroneves gets a provisional when he also has no experience in a Gen 6 car?” questioned one fan, throwing light on how former Xfinity Series Mike Wallace was denied an entry based on lack of experience in the Next Gen car.

While the ruling around who is allowed and who is not based on experience is certainly muddled, one thing is for certain. Castroneves’ entry into the Daytona 500 certainly has an air of negativity surrounding it. Thankfully past NASCAR champions such as Johnson and Truex have qualified for the race.

One can only wonder what the reaction from the fraternity would have been like if either of the two were left out of the race while the IndyCar star raced in one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races. With the main event due to go live on Sunday, it remains to be seen who can conquer 500 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at the tri-oval.

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

