“Is He Breathing?”: NASCAR Driver’s Painful Episode During Delivery of Son Detailed

Four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore is ready to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for five races with Joe Gibbs Racing following a stint last year at New Hampshire Speedway, where he finished P22. The 37-year-old recently recounted the birth of his second son, Greyson Anthony Bonsignore.

The event occurred unexpectedly in the early hours of February 28, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s, where his wife gave birth in his Dodge pickup truck. Bonsignore shared this extraordinary story with NBC Sports reporters on Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The sequence of events began when their first son, Evean, fell ill five days before Greyson’s arrival, subsequently leading his mother, Taylor, to catch the illness two days later as well. Although she recovered the following day, she began experiencing intermittent contractions just before a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Initially, her contractions were dismissed as being the result of dehydration from the stomach bug, given Taylor’s due date was still a week away. However, by midnight, the contractions intensified, prompting Bonsignore to rush his wife to the hospital. En route, her water broke, leading to an urgent and unplanned delivery in the parking lot.

As he accelerated toward the hospital, his wife’s urgent cries compelled him to pull over. Swiftly, he maneuvered into the nearest McDonald’s parking lot while simultaneously contacting emergency services [911]. Upon halting the truck, Bonsignore leaped out and rushed to the passenger side, where he witnessed the imminent arrival of his son.

A tense moment ensued when the newborn made no sound, prompting the 911 operator to inquire, “Is he breathing?” Relief washed over him as he handed Greyson to his wife, Taylor, who gently rubbed and patted the baby’s back, eliciting his first cry — a moment that allowed Bonsignore to release a sigh of relief. “The best thing you could ever hear,” he said.

Shortly thereafter, law enforcement arrived, and Bonsignore concluded his four-minute dialogue with the emergency dispatcher. Another officer arrived on the scene just as the ambulance pulled into the lot. Emergency Medical Technicians attended to Taylor, while an officer escorted Bonsignore to the back of his truck.

With Greyson barely a month old, it will be compelling to see Bonsignore’s performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fueled by the refreshing experience of his son’s birth. The Xfinity Series event at the venue is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4 pm ET.