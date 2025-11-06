“I Hated That”: Amy Earnhardt Opens Up on the Pain of Watching Connor Zilisch Lose the Xfinity Title

Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. walked into the weekend counting their chickens. With JR Motorsports stacking the Championship 4 with Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil, they had already mapped out the days ahead. Instead, all three came up empty as Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love stole the crown.

That said, the loss that cut Amy the deepest was Zilisch‘s heartbreak. The JRM driver won 10 races in 32 starts this season, clawing back from collarbone and back injuries, a struggle that left Amy feeling profoundly for him.

In Phoenix, Zilisch surrendered the lead with 24 laps to go to his best friend and title rival, Love. When the checkered flag fell, he sat beside his car, wiped away tears, and faced the cold truth of defeat. Dale Jr., the JRM co-owner, wrapped him in a hug, followed by several others.

Amy stood with Dale Jr. but held back from approaching Zilisch. She knew that one look would have her in tears, too.

On the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt, Amy admitted, “My mind was wrapped around the fact that we were going to win. I didn’t plan for anything else. And so, when we didn’t, it was like quite a bit of a shock. But I got super sad just watching how sad the guys were. Like, all three of them were so sad. Justin is very emotional.”

“I know him better than the other two. So, I mean expected him to be, you know, tear-eyed and all that, and I walked up and gave him a hug,” but talking about Zilisch, she said.

“Watching Connor cry like that truly broke my heart. And we were walking towards him, and I knew you were going to go talk to him and give him a hug. And I didn’t follow you because I almost figured I was just going to start ugly crying right there with him. I can’t help it. So, that just broke my heart. I hated that for him. He had such a good season.”

Amy and Dale Jr.’s reaction to Love and Zilisch living together despite the Phoenix showdown

Besides that, Amy also noted the oddity that Love and Zilisch remained under the same roof despite the showdown. They both knew one would leave gutted, yet they planned to hang out anyway, which she couldn’t decide was seasoned maturity, immaturity, or simple lack of planning.

Dale Jr. echoed her view. He called Zilisch on Sunday morning to check in and asked whether he was still staying with Love, picturing one side of the house celebrating while the other sat in silence. Zilisch said he had a little time to himself before heading home.

And while Dale Jr. said he respects the bond of friends who grow up racing together and become brothers in the trenches, he also stated that but days like Saturday hand out hard lessons every driver learns sooner or later.