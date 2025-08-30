‘He’s Damn Good for the Series’: Carson Hocevar Wins Over NASCAR Fans After Taking IShowSpeed Around Daytona

Carson Hocevar, now in his second full-time Cup Series season, has built a reputation that often puts him in the crosshairs of critics. His aggressive driving style and blunt post-race remarks about deliberate wrecks have fueled plenty of debate. Yet lately, he has begun to flip the script, winning over at least part of the fanbase with his speed, his performances, and a handful of close calls during the race while doing things outside racing as well.

Recently, the Spire Motorsports driver made headlines off the track by giving YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, also known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., a ride around Daytona International Speedway in the Next Gen car. The event was part of the streamer’s 35-day “Speed Does America” marathon, with Daytona track president Frank Kelleher also on hand.

IShowSpeed, a 20-year-old streamer with a massive following, has built his brand on chaotic, high-energy livestreams blending gaming, stunts, and cultural adventures worldwide. A die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan with a taste for anime, especially Luffy from One Piece, he’s become one of the internet’s most recognizable personalities since 2021.

Carson Hocevar first took him for a speedy spin around the 2.5-mile superspeedway before the youngster climbed behind the wheel of a Chevrolet provided by the NASCAR Racing Experience. Once strapped in, Speed immediately noted how claustrophobic the cockpit felt, remarking on the lack of movement. He managed a handful of laps, logging eight minutes on track and topping out at 124 mph.

Reflecting on the run, he compared the experience to his previous attempt at open-wheel racing in an F4 car at the Nürburgring. “I f**** aced that. That was way more fun than the F1 thing I did,” Speed declared.

The 2025 Daytona 500 pole speed was 182.745 mph, set by Chase Briscoe, while Bill Elliott’s 1987 pole record at Daytona, before restrictor plates neutered engine output, still stands at 210.364 mph.

Fans quickly took to X, buzzing not just about Speed’s venture but also Hocevar’s role in bridging NASCAR with a younger audience.

“Carson may be a bit of a bonehead on track but he’s gonna be so damn good for the series. He understands the off track stuff better than anyone has for a long time,” one fan wrote. Another added, “That’s great publicity for NASCAR with teenagers. Huge props to speed and Carson.”

Others praised Hocevar’s star potential. “I’ve been saying it for years, but Hocevar is gonna be the next mega-star in NASCAR. He has raw young Kyle Busch speed, the appealing old school IDGAF attitude of Tony Stewart, and he’s willing to play promotional ball like Blaney. He’s everything NASCAR hoped Elliott would be.”

Not everyone is going to understand the significance of this, but for those who do: @ishowspeedsui just pulled into Daytona International Speedway on his livestream and appears he’s going to do something with @CarsonHocevar https://t.co/6x3o5wthHr — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 29, 2025

The spectacle didn’t end there. After Speed’s laps, Hocevar piled him into a firetruck, siren blaring, to showcase the track’s steep banking and the finish line. The duo even grabbed the fire hose, drenching the infield with laughter echoing through the grandstands, a fitting cap to a day where entertainment met racing culture head-on.