“He’s Gonna Have to Win”: Denny Hamlin Jumps Off the “Chase Elliott Is Going to Make It” Bandwagon

For better or worse, Denny Hamlin was made to eat his own words after the recent race at Michigan. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran had earlier exclaimed that Chase Elliott, who is considered by many to miss the NASCAR playoffs owing to a winless disappointing season, will prove his doubters wrong and make it through on points.

“Breaking news. Chase Elliott is going to make it, and he’s going to make it on points,” Hamlin had said.

However, after Michigan, a race that was broken down in two days because of rain, Elliott’s prospects of making it into the playoffs on points were more or less over. This is because the #9 driver suffered a tire issue, spun, and hit the wall on Sunday, bringing his race to an unfortunate end. And because of this, Hamlin was later forced to change his opinion.

Denny Hamlin is getting off the Chase Elliott to the playoffs bandwagon

During an ’emergency episode’ of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin, who was recording the podcast at the track since the rain washed over the race for the day, touched upon Chase Elliott’s DNF and what it means for his playoff prospects. “It’s time, I might have to jump off the wagon,” Hamlin said.

“He just couldn’t afford a wreck and he had a wreck. Obviously, not his doing. He blew a right rear there. He’s gonna have to win a race. I’ve really thought he could gain, 6 to 12 playoff points on McDowell and the next thing you know now he’s down with a -28 finish. It’s not like McDowell’s been very good.”

“Chase had an opportunity and again, it’s not on him but unfortunate he blew a tire there.”

Elliott claimed Michigan was their last opportunity to prove their mettle

Ahead of the race at Michigan, Elliott had remarked that Michigan could be their last opportunity to prove their mettle, something which hasn’t happened so far this year from the #9 team, considering the nature of the racetrack in Michigan. “I would say that it’s not unfair to say that this is our last normal opportunity to show what you have or don’t have,” he said.

“But I do think this place is very unique and it is its own animal.”

Now of course, considering his talent and his record, Elliott can still win a race with three to go. In fact, two of the coming three races are road course races, something he has been quite prolific in given his 7 wins on road courses.

But still, the way things are going for Elliott and team, him being able to save his season is getting more and more unlikely because while he might be able to get into the playoffs, given his form and luck this year, he probably wouldn’t make it far into them.