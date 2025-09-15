Ben Kennedy Insists the Clash and the All-Star Race Are Important for the Legacy of NASCAR

The All-Star Race and The Clash may both be exhibition events, but they are crucial parts of the NASCAR season. Despite both being non-points races, they are drastically different, with distinct formats, eligibility rules, and purposes. So what exactly makes them so important?

Last month, it was announced that the All-Star Race would he held at the Dover Motor Speedway, instead of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2026. It was then that Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, chief revenue and racing innovation officer, revealed why these seemingly redundant races remain a topic of discussion.

The All-Star Race, Kennedy thinks, is more traditional. It has been around for a long time and traveled from Charlotte to Texas to Bristol to North Wilkesboro and now to Dover. He also explained that his team has been working extensively over the past few years to widen the differences between that and The Clash.

“It’s been more of your kind of traditional, expected tracks, but your points-paying type of facilities,” Kennedy said about the All-Star.

The Clash, on the other hand, appeals to both the traditional fan and the newcomer who has little idea about NASCAR racing. “Then the Clash has been something that has had a little bit of a different spin on it in the sense that it’s been created for both traditional fans and some of your newer fans as well.”

Kennedy pointed out how more than 70% of the fans who turned up to watch the Clash at Los Angeles a few years back had never been to a NASCAR event in their life before.

“Bowman Gray, even though it is a traditional old-school type of racetrack, we had a lot of avid fans come to that, a lot of new fans as well, and then a lot of people that haven’t consumed NASCAR before that tuned in on TV,” the 33-year-old said.

NASCAR’s idea of promoting the two races is completely different. So, going forward, it can be expected that both races will remain on the calendar.

The Clash will take place at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2026 as well. It was a resounding success this year, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott reaching Victory Lane after leading 171 of 200 laps. As for the All-Star Race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell claimed Victory Lane in 2025. It remains to be seen who the gods will favor at Dover next year.