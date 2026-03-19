How Can Daniel Dye Return to NASCAR? Senior Official Clears the Air

In today’s day and age, more than ever, famous person ought to be careful what they are saying. It’s not right to indulge in hate speech or utter polarizing comments, but Daniel Dye went ahead and did just that, which got him suspended by NASCAR.

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The Kaulig Racing driver made homophobic comments on a live stream, which, understandably, was a big no-no. Dye’s team also made an immediate decision to have him benched.

The question now is: did Dye to irreparable damage to his reputation, or is there a path to redemption? Brad Moran, managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series, revealed what Dye can do.

The usual step forward would be to put Dye through sensitivity training. Moran confirmed that’s the approach that will be taken. He said in an interview with Sirius XM, “Programs are put together with the different companies we work with. They are all one-on-one and customized depending on the situation. There’s no time limit on how long they will take.”

These companies that NASCAR works with have a set of stringent criteria that Dye will need to meet. Moran continued, “Once he gets through the program, and the folks that hold and manage the program are comfortable that there were some good lessons taught, and he understands the severity of what these things can do to folks, he gets put back in for reinstatement.”

Dye made this blunder during a live stream hosted by development driver Brent Crews. He shared an incident where he was speaking with IndyCar driver David Malukas in St. Petersburg, admitting how he was confused who the man was. But then, he used the term, “David Malukas gay voice”.

Dye’s troubled history could delay his reinstatement

On Tuesday afternoon, Dye shared a long message of apology on his social media page. He wrote that he had chosen his words poorly and understood why they upset people. He added that he would take this seriously and be more mindful in the future.

But the concerning thing is that, this was not the first time Dye found himself in hot water. On social media, multiple clips involving the Kaulig driver’s insensitive past surfaced, which could impact how authorities view him hereon.

#NASCAR… My understanding is that the clip surfacing on social media this afternoon is not the only one, and that there are other clips of the same insensitive nature. Hopefully Dye takes this seriously, as he indicates he plans to: https://t.co/B5J8SHOR6X — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) March 17, 2026

If true, it would further complicate his reinstatement process. He was suspended from the ARCA Menards Series in 2022 for allegedly punching his classmate in the groin. He was also charged with a felony battery, although the charges were later dismissed.