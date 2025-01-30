How Denny Hamlin’s Former Crew Chief Is Helping Christopher Bell Improve His Performance in 2025

One of the key announcements to come in the offseason was Chris Gabehart’s transfer from being Denny Hamlin’s crew chief to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Competition Director. The 43-year-old top man appears to have already begun creating a strong impact on the team in his new role, judging from the words of Christopher Bell in a recent interview.

The No. 20 driver told Fox Sports that Gabehart has been focused on moving all four teams under Joe Gibbs Racing forward in an aligned and organized manner. He also revealed that he has had multiple conversations with him about a range of topics about improving his performance on the track and that they have all been hugely beneficial.

His high praise went, “He’s been really involved, and I have talked to him a lot… I am excited about him in his new role because I think he really can specifically help the No. 20 car and overall help the company going to where all four of our cars are performing better.” When pressed on where Gabehart could “specifically” help him, Bell gave a more detailed answer.

Christopher Bell says he already has had several conversations with Chris Gabehart in Gabehart’s new role as JGR competition director. Bell explains where he thinks Gabehart will make an impact: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/6v2B4V0k8s — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 29, 2025

He noted how Hamlin has always been a tad bit better than him on tracks such as the Kansas Speedway. He voiced his belief that this has been due to the expertise of Gabehart and that now he is the Competition Director for the whole team, the secrets behind the better results could come out.

“Whether it is shocks, or springs, or body… whatever it is! Where he was only focused on the No. 11, now he is gonna be more on all the cars,” he said. Since the introduction of the Next Gen car, Bell has got five top-10 finishes in Kansas. Hamlin and Gabehart, on the other hand, have secured six top-10 finishes and reached victory lane once (2023).

Can Bell lead Joe Gibbs Racing back to the championship?

Kyle Larson was inarguably the most dominant driver of the 2024 season. However, Bell comes a close second. He secured three regular season wins, multiple runner-up finishes in the postseason, and had a high average finish rate in the playoffs. Had it not been for the chaotic race in Martinsville, with race manipulation, he could have made it to Phoenix.

It would have been his third straight Championship 4 appearance. While Hamlin is still the face of Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell has silently become the team’s most consistent force. His high performance together with the insights of Gabehart could be what carries him to his maiden Cup Series title and brings back the silverware to Coach Gibbs.

At long last, he finally has the equipment, the skill, and the brainpower that’s needed to score high. 2025 is bound to be an exciting season for Bell and the No. 20 team.