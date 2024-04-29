Detroit Lion Jared Goff Holds Back Tears During Surprise for a Special Someone

After more than three years in Motor City following his trade from the Rams, Jared Goff finds himself bidding farewell to one of the closest friends he made along the way: Elton Moore, Director of Security for the Detroit Lions. He has worked with the franchise for one month shy of 14 years, according to his LinkedIn page, and is set to retire next month.

However, before Elton Moore can call it a career, the franchise that he has been loyal to for all those years decided to organize a private and surprise party in his honor. And just before bringing Moore to the stage, a man he has claimed to be a friend of over the years, Jared Goff, couldn’t keep his composure and became visibly moved.

But the star QB wasn’t probably aware of this. He was reported to be engaged in giving back to the kids of the community. But the list also included Moore, which made him emotional when he started reading the name out loud.

“This guy has been very supportive of me — more than you may know. He’s been the Director of Security for 13 years: Elton Moore,” Goff said.

As per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Moore was presented with a retirement gift by Jared Jewelry and Goff. After gracing the stage, Moore thanked everyone in attendance and even showered his wife with love, who was present as well.

Jared Goff Wants to See Elton Moore on the Stands When the Season Starts

In an interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Goff spoke highly of Elton and added that when he got traded to Detroit, Elton showed immense support. “He’s kind of been a guy that’s always believed in me,” the star QB said. Goff also stressed that Elton had nothing to gain when he willingly interacted with the newly signed QB, but he did it anyway. “On top of that, he has taken care of me and my family,” the Lions QB added.

“He’s a great dude. We will miss having him around. And I’m sure he will get bored in retirement and maybe come out to some games,” Goff further noted.

When it was Moore’s turn, the Director of Security revealed that he was quite surprised by the event, which he initially wasn’t aware of. But as soon as he saw his wife and brothers at the event, he knew something big was about to happen. He clearly wasn’t wrong, and Goff, who extended the invite a week prior, was deeply moved that he got to properly bid his friend farewell into retirement.

Moore has had a known presence in the team’s facility, often celebrated by fans for his kindness. Even in the comment section of the video, a user by the name of Eric Harris revealed that he once visited the Lions’ facility two hours before the scheduled time, and when Moore saw him in the parking lot, he escorted Harris to the office and gifted him a Jim Caldwell-signed football. Safe to say, the Lions’ fanbase will feel his absence deeply.