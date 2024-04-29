Tiger Woods’ Former Caddie Expresses Regret Over Not Departing Before The Golfer’s Infidelity Scandal

Tiger Woods‘ 2009 infidelity scandal not only harmed him but also his close ones such as his longtime caddie Steve Williams. After conquering 63 PGA Tour events including 13 majors, the American golfer fired Williams after 12 years of association in 2011.

After the infidelity scandal came out, Woods met with a car accident. Since then, his career seemed to fall and he decided to part ways with Williams. His friend Bryon Bell served him as a bagman for an interim period until Joe LaCava came on board. The Kiwi caddie spoke to Graham Bensinger in 2017 and revealed his disappointment over getting fired after such a long partnership.

“You’re obviously always disappointed, but it’s the nature of the business. So, you always know that at some particular time, you get an inkling that, things could be coming to an end and.” Williams added by saying, “When we got both got back together… back in April out of the gas. We certainly didn’t click like we used to… So, you know, it’s just what happens.”

In November 2009, Woods’ name was linked to an extramarital affair with Rachel Uchitel, a New York City nightclub manager. Just two days later, his Cadillac Escalade SUV was reported to have collided near his house. In just a month, many other women claimed to have a relationship with the American golfer.

How was Tiger Woods’ career after firing Steve Williams?

After firing Steve Williams in 2011, Tiger Woods focused more on his fitness and mental health. However, his first victory since 2009 came at the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Thereafter, he had a last-career-best swing recording seven wins before the 2013 fall season began.

However, Woods’ relationship with Williams did deteriorate. Speaking to Graham Bensinger, the Kiwi caddie stated that only time can tell if their longtime friendship gets repaired over time.

“You know, time will tell, you know, it’s a hard question to answer.”

Tiger Woods’ new caddie Joe LaCava served him until the 2023 Masters. After the American golfer withdrew citing an ankle injury, he parted ways with LaCava. After his return to golf, he hired one of his former caddies Lance Bennett at the 2024 Masters. The 15-time major champion will be teeing at the upcoming PGA Championship. It will be interesting to see if Bennett again joins him as a bagman or if somebody else does the job.