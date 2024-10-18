How Did Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Get Into Racing? What Are His NASCAR Plans?

No wonder, racing is in his blood. Brexton Busch, a third-generation driver, has quickly proven himself on the racetrack, demonstrating great skill from a very young age.

He started his racing career in 2020 in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway. Just a month into his racing journey, Brexton won his first race at Mountain Creek Speedway, igniting a fiery passion for the sport.

Delving into the origins of his racing journey, Brexton’s father Kyle Busch shared a personal story during a recent interview with MAVTV. He recalled the unexpected way it all began, “It kind of came up where Covid happened and so we’re just sitting at home we’re not really doing anything…”

Adding, “Samantha was like okay you you guys need to find something to do- like get out of the house, you’re driving me crazy right?”

Busch further delving into the beginnings of his son Brexton’s racing career, recounting those early days with a touch of nostalgia said, “So, the local short tracks the go-kart tracks they were still open we all went out there and you know we’d let him watch a little bit and kind of learn and see and it was like yeah okay I’ll try it.” He also revealed a hiccup they encountered early on—Brexton felt claustrophobic in a racing helmet.

To overcome this, Kyle and his team invested considerable effort to make Brexton comfortable with the gear. Initially, Brexton borrowed someone else’s car to dip his toes in the racing waters. However, mastering the controls was another hurdle. “We went two laps down and an eight-lap heat race the first couple races we ran,” Kyle recounted.

Despite the rocky start, Brexton has since flourished in the racing world. In 2022, he celebrated victories at 13 different tracks across 11 states in two different styles of racecars, even securing the title of Mountain Creek Speedway Beginner Box Stock champion.

By the end of October last year, Brexton’s tally stood impressively at over 30 wins across 11 tracks in eight states, firmly establishing his growing reputation in the racing community.

Busch lays out a clear roadmap for his son Brexton’s racing career

During a candid chat with The Athletic the Richard Childress Racing driver shared his detailed plans that align with Brexton’s age and racing categories, saying, “He races in junior sprints and micros and Bandoleros and stuff like that now. When he turns 10, he can run Legend cars — so we’ll add that in next May. And then at 12, you’re allowed to run the CARS Tour Pro Late Models.”

Kyle went on to outline further plans, emphasizing the need for more diverse experience stating that Brexton needs to rack up more road course time, so karting’s on the agenda.

At 14, Busch would want to introduce him to Late Model Stock and Super Late Models, keeping him versed in both dirt and asphalt racing. Kyle aims to maintain this blend of disciplines, ensuring Brexton gains comprehensive exposure.

“And then by 16, he’ll be ready for some Trucks,” Kyle projected. With such a structured pathway, NASCAR fans might just see another Busch tearing up the tracks in about seven to eight years, if all goes according to Kyle’s plan.