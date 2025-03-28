How Does the Martinsville Spring Race Compare to the Fall Event? William Byron Clears the Air

William Byron, the defending race champion for the Cook Out 400 race at Martinsville Speedway, recently shared his insights into the differences between the spring race and the fall event [Xfinity 500] at the same track.

While Byron won last year’s Cook Out 400, leading 88 laps and securing a 1-2-3 finish for team owner Rick Hendrick, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott finishing behind him, respectively, the #24 driver found himself in sixth place during the fall’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, grabbing the last spot for the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

As per the Martinsville Bulletin, Byron noted that although both events share many similarities, the autumn race tends to be cooler and typically concludes under the night sky, whereas the spring race wraps up in the daylight, affecting track conditions minimally.

According to him, “Maybe a couple more guys that don’t run as well in the fall kind of creep into the picture, but I feel like it’s been pretty similar between the two races.”

Delving deeper into the tactical/strategical nuances between the spring and fall races at Martinsville, Byron remarked, “Honestly, it goes by just a little bit quicker, so I feel like the runs aren’t as long potentially, but it’s really not that different. I feel like a hundred laps in the fall just tests everything a little bit more.”

However, notably, the spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway has only recently transitioned to 400 laps from the traditional 500. The alteration first occurred in 2022 when the event was held at night. Before this, the last 400-lap race at Martinsville took place way back in October 1956.

The upcoming Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m. ET. A field of thirty-eight competitors will take to the track at Martinsville, which includes the 36 regular drivers plus two additional “open” entries.

Among them, seasoned short-track veteran Burt Myers, 49, will officially start his first Cup Series race for Team AmeriVet, following his appearance in the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray.