How Is Frankie Muniz Managing His Full-Time Acting Career With Debut NASCAR Season?

Hollywood actor turned full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz has switched professions like nobody’s business. While it all might sound rosy from the outside looking in, only the Malcolm in the Middle star knows how hectic this upcoming year of racing will be for him, especially with the announcement of the reboot of his iconic sitcom.

“April and May are going to be hard because we start filming in April,” previewed the 39-year-old as he heads into the first race of the season this Friday at Daytona International Speedway. Elaborating on how he has been planning to prepare for races while filming for the sitcom during this time, Muniz added, “We’re doing all of the prep work for those races now.”

Even though he has been preparing ahead of time for this year, Muniz stated, “We’ll obviously still have our competition meetings and everything we can from a prep standpoint. I’ll be flying Thursday, race Friday or Saturday, film Sunday through Wednesday. It’s going to be a lot. It’s a good thing to have to deal with.”

With a packed schedule throughout each day of the week, Muniz is aiming to juggle two professions which often require a person’s undivided focus. It remains to be seen if either of the two affects the other, in a good or bad way.

Although his schedule might look scary, Muniz is living his dream life. “I know it’s going to be a very competitive season. I feel like I have a lot to prove because I don’t feel like I did a very good job last year cementing the fact that I belong in this series. I want to show that I can race with and beat these guys,” he said looking ahead to adding his name to the basket of noteworthy racecar drivers this season.

“My two lives/careers have officially collided!”

Currently starring in his first leading film role since ‘The Black String’ in 2018, Frankie Muniz’s recent premiere of his latest film ‘Renner’ saw the New Jersey native elated with his achievements as an actor. Muniz plays a computer guru in the A.I. thriller who invents a life coach to help him find love.

The film premiered recently on February 7th, prompting Muniz to share his achievement with his fans on social media. “My life is wild lately! @rennerthemovie will shock you almost as much as how fast Rockingham shocked me! Can’t wait for y’all to see it!” he wrote on Twitter.

The twist to the movie’s plot comes when ‘Renner’, Muniz’s character realizes that instead of programming A.I. to help him find a significant other, he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the code. Now that is something no other NASCAR driver can boast of having done surely.