RFK Racing’s “Work of Art” for Ryan Preece Raises Expectation Levels in NASCAR Fans

As RFK Racing gets ready for Ryan Preece’s first season with the team, preparations are in full swing. On the sponsorship front, The Kroger Co. has stepped up to sponsor all three of RFK’s cars, most likely opting for a blue and white color scheme reminiscent of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s previous livery.

Recently, the team took to X to unveil the new hauler for Preece’s #60 Ford, which will transport his car to various race tracks throughout the year. The hauler, decked out in a sleek black finish, features the number ’60’ in silver color prominently displayed at the far left, with Ryan Preece’s name emblazoned below.

Dominating the center is a large image of Preece’s Kroger-sponsored car, captivating fans with its striking visuals. Accompanying the reveal, the caption on the post declared, “New look for the No. 60 hauler ‍.”

New look for the No. 60 hauler 👨🏻‍🎨🎨 pic.twitter.com/v8YSXO3cJ8 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 22, 2024

The unveiling of the new hauler sparked enthusiasm among fans, with many rallying behind the fresh aesthetic. One fan expressed anticipation, commenting, “Looking forward to see yall roll up in February!” While another, confident in the car’s prospects, remarked, “That 60 car is going to look good in victory lane.”

There was also a collector’s appeal, as one fan asked RFK Racing to reach out to a diecast company, requesting, “Please get this art to @Lionel_Racing bc I need this on my shelf. I love haulers with cars on them.” Another simply admired the design, stating, “It’s a work of art.”

Alongside Kroger, another sponsor joining the lineup on Preece‘s #60 car for the upcoming season is Mohawk Northeast. The sponsor will grace the #60 car in three races, marking their presence at the Iowa Speedway on August 3, followed by Watkins Glen on August 10, and rounding out their appearances at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21.

The rationale for Brad Keselowski’s choice of Ryan Preece as the new driver.

Despite Preece’s modest track record in the NASCAR Cup Series, with no wins and just 16 top-10 finishes across 187 starts in over seven years, Keselowski saw untapped potential in his new recruit. Explaining his decision, Keselowski remarked,

“I look for people who have specific talent sets…combined with work ethic,” @keselowski He says @RyanPreece_ has it all just hasn’t been in the right situation before to truly showcase his ability,” as per a post by journalist Claire B Lang.

Even though Preece’s final run with Stewart Haas Racing in 2024 culminated in a 26th-place finish in the standings and a solitary top-5 finish at Nashville, expectations are high for his tenure with the #60 Ford.

The switch to Keselowski’s team is seen not just as a fresh start but as an opportunity for Preece to truly showcase the breadth of his racing abilities under [expectedly] more favorable circumstances.