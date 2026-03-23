How NASCAR’s New Darlington Aero Package Led Ryan Blaney to a Career First

The new short-track package, which worked wonders for racing in Phoenix earlier this season, returned to the Darlington Raceway on Sunday for the Goodyear 400, and opinions are divided. Common word suggests that the improvements were minimal, with overtaking still a difficult job. However, Ryan Blaney feels that the direction in which the ball moved had reason for optimism.

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The changes brought about focused on reducing downforce and increasing horsepower. But with how narrow the racing groove is at Darlington, the improvement was always going to be insignificant. Blaney, however, found reasons to be happy with it.

He said, “I thought the package was really fun. You could kind of make it angry, and you were going to pay the price, and that stuff is pretty good. I think it was the first time in my Cup career that I have let guys go on a restart or on a green flag cycle, and I said to myself, I’m going to see you in about 20. That happened multiple times.”

Issues with the Team Penske driver’s pit crew prevented him from finishing higher than third. It was not the shortcomings of the package itself. During a pit stop before the start of Stage 2, his crew had an issue with the left-side wheels and failed to secure a lug nut properly. He had to pull back into Austin Cindric‘s pit box to get it fixed.

Nevertheless, Blaney did praise his team for putting up a solid show and hyped the package up.

What other Cup drivers felt about the package

Denny Hamlin said that the difference wasn’t drastic and that they are still following a track-position type of racing. He was concerned that they might not be able to shake that off, no matter what changes were brought on. Tyler Reddick, who ultimately emerged as the winner, said that he couldn’t defend as well as he could have with the old package.

Blaney, again, pointed out that they could follow the leader more easily than they could earlier. Even if it didn’t make passing easier, the package made sure that there were a lot of comers and goers. Those with good cars could make passes and move around, while the drivers with mediocre cars struggled quite a bit.

RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece suggested that more tire testing be done because he thinks Goodyear can be even more aggressive with the tire fall-off. Martinsville will provide further clarity on the matter this coming weekend.