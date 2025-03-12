“Great Program for a Great Cause”: Everything About Brad Keselowski’s Tribute to Veterans Program

Brad Keselowski’s commitment extends far beyond merely supporting hurricane survivors and contributing to various humanitarian efforts during national crises; RFK Racing has consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with military personnel and veterans, recognizing their sacrifices through dedicated initiatives spearheaded by the organization and its foundation, the Checkered Flag Foundation.

In 2023, Keselowski honored military heroes by featuring their pictures on his Ford at Pocono Raceway, and he continued the tradition in 2024 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, displaying the names of service members on his #6 Ford Mustang. Inspired by the response, Keselowski has once again brought back his “Tribute the Veterans” initiative, with backing from Build Submarines.

Brad will pay tribute to military heroes once again by displaying their names on his #6 Ford Mustang at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025. The RFK Racing owner recently took to Twitter with a video, inviting fans to participate by nominating veteran drivers for the honor, with each submission requiring a $100 contribution to support the initiative.

In the video, he was heard saying, “It’s finally time, year 7 of our Tributes to Veterans car, this year to Southern 500; super cool. Thanks to Build Subs for allowing all of our veterans’ names to be on. If you want a name on our car, click the link below. We’d love to have you on. It’s a great program for a great cause.”

Fans will have until July 13, 2025, to ensure their submissions are considered. Adding further incentive to participate, each submission brings with it more than recognition alone.

Tribute to Veterans is back! With the support of @RFKRacing and @BuildSubmarines you have the chance to nominate your military heroes to be featured on my No. 6 https://t.co/Iz9jDeyYQj Ford at Darlington Raceway on August 31st. Learn More: https://t.co/UGbajUUPEz pic.twitter.com/s9gmXmSmAV — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 11, 2025

According to the Checkered Flag Foundation, contributors will not only see their chosen hero featured on Keselowski’s #6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang, but they’ll also receive a personalized digital photograph of the name on the car, a commemorative keepsake, an official digital acknowledgment, and a letter of gratitude directly from Keselowski himself following the Darlington event in August.

The Checkered Flag Foundation, under which the program was started, has championed military personnel, veterans, and first responders, aiding them in navigating their paths toward recovery. Over the years, it has stood as a constant ally, ensuring that those who have served the nation receive backing from the natives.

With more than $3.8 million raised, the foundation has helped over 250 heroes. At the heart of this initiative lies Brad Keselowski’s commitment, sparked by witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by veterans after he visited Walter Reed Medical Center. His dedication took root following a moment of clarity, leading him to establish a foundation that remains devoted to honoring those who served their country.