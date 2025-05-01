How Texas Motor Speedway’s 2017 Repave Made It One of Nascar’s Most Disliked Venues

The Texas Motor Speedway is one of the most dreaded venues in the NASCAR Cup Series currently. Neither fans nor drivers love traveling there, only to go through the most dull and unimpressive racing experience in a season. But what led to this rut?

The two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch looked back at 2017 and the issues that affected the track that year on a recent episode of Door, Bumper, Clear.

Discussing the flaws of the track with Freddie Kraft and the other hosts, he said, “I don’t know why we repaved it. It was a drainage issue, right? It wouldn’t dry. Probably not the most favorite race track on the circuit. But we gotta go to Texas. We are racing.”

The repavement was announced in January 2017 after two straight years of weather delays due to the aging pavement. Eddie Gossage, who was the track president back then, noted in his address that the old asphalt had become like a sponge and took a long time to dry even with the slightest of showers.

Along with the repavement came a reconfiguration that spoiled everything that the Texas Motor Speedway was. The banking on Turn 1 and Turn 2 was made wider and flatter, while Turn 3 and Turn 4 were left as they were.

It was explained that this change would create a more entertaining race that allowed drivers to pass each other better, an issue that marred the earlier version of the track. It also made the intermediate track the most unique in the calendar. But by April of that year, the masks were lifted and the track became the most hated venue by all parties. There were multiple reasons for this.

The reasons for the criticisms against the Texas Motor Speedway

The first problem that popped up when drivers ran on the new surface was that it was too slick and offered no grip. Nine drivers spun or crashed in the very first practice sessions and had to resort to their backup cars for the main event. In November 2018, another boring race played out and drew criticism from many drivers.

It was the fourth race on the reconfigured layout, and Chase Elliott said, “I don’t know what genius decided to pave this place or take the banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2, but not a good move for the entertainment factor, in my opinion.” The track management decided to set things right after this.

It decided to coat the surface with a traction compound that is known as PJ1 today. The best race since 2017 came in 2019. Unfortunately, more troubles followed a year later. The track had become stained with the compound and attempts to scrape it off didn’t yield great results.

The track continued to be slippery with no solution on the horizon. Gossage stepped down from his position after ticket sales fell to record lows. There has been no positive light at the end of the tunnel for this track to date. Kyle Larson’s words are the thoughts of millions of NASCAR fans. He said, “I would like them to demolish this place and then start over from scratch.”