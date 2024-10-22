“Something I Have Dreamed About for Years”: Natalie Decker’s Pregnancy Post Wins Over the Internet Yet Again

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker recently shared a heartwarming update on her pregnancy on her social media, drawing warmth and positive responses from her followers.

The post comes after a previous update that had sparked controversy, but this time around, the reception was entirely supportive. Celebrating a personal milestone, Decker expressed her happiness and wrote, “Enjoying this chapter in my life so much!! Watching Derek race and do what he loves while I grow our baby is something I have dreamed about for years.”

The post also had a photo that captured a sweet moment between the couple, hand in hand, sharing a loving gaze. Fans quickly showered the same with love and encouragement.

One fan commented, “To be honest my friend I’m loving this chapter of your life. Hope your having a blessed and wonderful day Nats love you all.” Amid a flurry of supportive messages for Natalie Decker’s recent pregnancy announcement, one comment stood out for its simplicity, “Wonderful!,” while another stated, “Goals.”

Enjoying this chapter in my life so much!! Watching Derek race and do what he loves while I grow our baby is something I have dreamed about for years 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/I4a4U6qIFe — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) October 22, 2024

Decker first shared the joyful news of expecting a child with her husband on August 14, 2024, through her official X handle. The couple expressed their delight and wrote, “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth making our little dream come true.”

However, the announcement stirred some unwarranted speculation among fans about her retirement from racing. Addressing these rumors head-on, Decker made her stance clear, asserting, “I don’t owe anybody an answer for anything, but I want to make one thing clear once a race car driver always a race car driver. I’ll be back in the car in 2025.”

Decker’s last pregnancy update post that caused a stir on X

Before her recent update, Decker, stirred the pot with a series of photos on X she posted on October 9, donning what seemed to be a black swimsuit. The choice of attire didn’t sit well with some, drawing criticism from several corners where commentators suggested she should opt for more modest apparel during her pregnancy. One pointed remark suggested she was begging for a sponsor or attention with her outfit.

However, Decker didn’t just stand by; she issued a direct response to the critics. Her supporters quickly rallied to her defense, with one fan lambasting the “ignorant thirsty men” and congratulating her on motherhood, while another lamented the unnecessary sexualization by some, questioning, “Why do some men have to sexualize everything‍?”

Decker not only seems to be relishing her pregnancy but is also gearing up for a comeback to racing, undeterred by the sideline chatter.