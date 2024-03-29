Chris Buescher Debunks Theory of Outperforming in NASCAR After Breakout 2023

The finishing positions for Chris Buescher since the season opener at Daytona until last week’s race at COTA, look like this: 18th, 9th, 37th, 2nd, 7th, and 8th. This indicates that the Ford driver has amassed four top-10 performances in the last six races. Judging how difficult it is to pass an opponent and come up front with the NextGen car, it’s certainly an impressive statistic. However, some pundits feel like Buescher has been outperforming the speed on his Mustang Dark Horse. Although, Buescher himself doesn’t believe that.

“I would probably argue the opposite,” said the RFK Racing driver. “We were able to lead in four of the first five races and the one we didn’t lead any laps we finished second in Phoenix. When I look at that, our speed was certainly there. The finishes were not.”

Recalling his run at COTA, Busch admitted, “Our group did a great job on strategy to work our way up. We had a fast race car and were able to pick them off, but realistically I would call COTA a good day for us running eighth. We did not have race-winning speed there…”

There are two things that Buescher wants on the weekends to come; one: more qualifying speed and two: better execution. How solid are the chances of him nailing both at Richmond this Sunday?

Chris Buescher’s take on the hurdles at Richmond

The #17 pilot has shown promise at the Virginian track earlier in his career. In his last three starts there, Buescher has a top-three finish and a win to his credit. He feels confident about race day, but simultaneously, he realizes how hard it will be to lead the pack at Richmond. And it all comes down to qualifying speed; one of the two things that Buescher wants to improve.

“It’s so hard because practice changes so drastically at Richmond. Our first laps on track will be so fast. I think we’re in Group A again. Somehow we’re always in Group A, so our first laps on the track will be stupid fast.” However, Buescher fears that Group Two will be a lot slower than when it comes to qualifying Group A.

“I was just talking with Scott (Graves, Buescher’s crew chief), this is actually one of the races last year that a lot of people pushed for our qualifying change so that we don’t end up sixth in your group but starting all the way back in 20th,” he added.

Stay tuned to FOX to know how all of that works out for Buescher, as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Henrico County, Virginia, and rolls out its action at the Toyota Owners 400 at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31.