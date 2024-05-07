Kyle Larson Indy 500 Prediction: Jeff Burton lays out biggest challenge for NASCAR star

Later this month, on Memorial Day weekend, Kyle Larson will make his IndyCar Series debut in the infamous Indy500. The Cup Series native has already passed his rookie orientation program with flying colors and completed his open tests with record speeds. With confidence in his success building among the common folk, racing icon Jeff Burton has underlined what his biggest challenge will be.

Advertisement

In the showings thus far, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has displayed the speed and skill of an IndyCar veteran. However, the key element that was missing in both his orientation program and the open tests was a field full of competitors. And that is what will make the difference during the main race, Burton believes. The lack of experience, per se.

He said on NBC, “The biggest test that he’s going to have is post-qualifying when they get into the race trim and he starts dealing with all of the things that you have to deal with with an Indy car. With aero issues, racing with a complete loss of downfall, track changing throughout the day… these are things that he has not experienced yet.”

While Larson is more than adept at knowing the way physics works in the generic Cup Series setting, open-wheel cars are a whole different ball game. And worryingly, there’s no way of gaining an understanding until he is in the race. Burton continued, “I think that’s the biggest challenge for him. I don’t think it’s speed, I don’t think it’s prep level, it’s just the lack of experience.”

Positive confidence levels could help Larson find success in the Indy500

In Sunday’s race in Kansas, Larson pulled off the impossible by edging past RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in the final lap to secure the victory by a margin of 0.001 seconds. It was his second win of the year and it further strengthened his lead at the top of the points table. Burton’s opinion is that races like the one on Sunday can help boost the mindset of drivers to find future success.

He said, “I think Larson, as mild-mannered as he is, is an exceptionally confident race car driver. When you give him results like this, that makes him even more confident, and that makes him even more dangerous.”

Between now and the debut in Indianapolis, Larson has three more races to overcome. Finding the victory lane in them would hopefully play a catalyst in the right moment.